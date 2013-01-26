Detectives Searching for Clues in Midday Shooting in Santa Maria

Gang detectives were investigating a shooting that occurred at midday Saturday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were alerted to the shooting in the 300 block of South Curryer Street at about 11:45 a.m., said Sgt. Chris Nartatez.

A victim was located at Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Nartatez said.

The department did not release any other information about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

