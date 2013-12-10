Detectives Seek Help Locating Armed-Robbery Suspect

Hold-up occurred Saturday night at the Far Western Liquor Store in Orcutt

Detectives are asking the public to help them identify a man suspected of robbing an Orcutt liquor store at gunpoint over the weekend.

The robbery occurred at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when a suspect wearing a mask walked into the Far Western Liquor Store at 3420 Orcutt Road, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"The suspect confronted the owner of the store, pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at him, and demanded cash," Hoover said.

After the owner gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, he walked the owner to the back door of the store and took off on foot into the alley.

The owner called 9-1-1 to report the robbery, and sheriff’s deputies responded, secured the area, and began searching for the suspect, Hoover said.

A sheriff’s K-9 Unit was brought in to assist, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance, and detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify him.

He was described as a white male adult, mid-30s, about 6-foot-2 and around 195 pounds.

He was wearing a black ski mask, black sweater, blue jeans and white shoes, Hoover said.

Anyone with information on the crime, the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s Detective Bureau in Santa Maria at 805.934.6170, or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

