Local News

Santa Barbara County Detention Facilities Scrutinized in Grand Jury Report

The report takes issue with several shortcomings, including inadequate security, antiquated equipment and health risks

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 24, 2013 | 9:28 p.m.

Holding facilities at the Superior Court buildings are so crowded that some Santa Barbara County Jail detainees are handcuffed to railings in corridors while they wait for court appearances, according to a grand jury report released last week.

The Santa Barbara Superior Criminal Courthouse on Figueroa Street in Santa Barbara has eight holding cells and four isolation cells for detainees considered dangerous to themselves or others. It holds inmates attending court at the Jury Services Building, Figueroa Street Courthouse or Anacapa Street Courthouse.

Last year, the facility exceeded its capacity of 60 people 45 percent of the time, according to the report.

Sheriff Bill Brown and Court Executive Officer Gary Blair have repeatedly said the system is unsafe, since the courthouses don’t have private hallways through which inmates can be transported.

They are also escorted, while shackled, across public streets by deputies, directly past the spot where tour buses drop off passengers.

It’s one of the main reasons the plan for a new criminal courthouse was given state grant funding, although the project was delayed after the state kept diverting the money into the general fund or to bankroll trial court operations.

The grand jury report recommended that the courts and Sheriff’s Department support all efforts to address the security concerns.

It also took issue with the Lompoc Court and Santa Maria Court Services holding facilities.

Detainees can clearly see the parking lots where they get on and off the buses at Lompoc, and Santa Maria’s basement facility has no cameras on the cell level, which can hold 110 people at a time. The report recommends that the bus depot be moved or altered to block the visibility, and that cameras be added to Santa Maria’s facility.

The report found all law enforcement detention staff to be dedicated and professional, but many of the buildings are old and overcrowded.

The Coroner’s Office hasn’t been upgraded since it was built by inmate labor in 1988, and the ventilation system works poorly, putting staff at risk for exposure to airborne pathogens, according to the report.

The building, at 66 S. San Antonio Road near the Goleta Cemetery, has antiquated equipment for its four detectives and staff, who handle 1,200 to 1,500 cases per year and conduct about 150 autopsies.

In a separate report, the jury recommended that the Sheriff-Coroner create a strategic plan for the Coroner’s Bureau, and make several improvements to the building.

The bureau is urged to hire a full-time forensic technician — instead of part-time help — and implement specific training on infection control and blood-borne pathogens. The building needs a new ventilation system, air conditioning system, eye-wash stations and digital dictation equipment.

The department is also urged to create an isolated area for performing autopsies on high-risk cases, and conduct more landscaping work and rodent removal in the area around the building.

Police station holding cells in the county were all considered clean and well-managed, though the grand jury recommends that the Santa Maria Jail be open 24 hours a day instead of its current limited hours.

People are booked into these facilities all over the county and then transported to the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

The grand jury found that the busiest Sheriff’s Department substation is the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station, especially the weekend after UCSB’s midterms.

“Friday and Saturday nights, the Isla Vista community can be responsible for as much as 50 percent of all sheriff’s case numbers reported in the county, and 25 percent of all reported cases in a year,” the report states.

Staff members there are “professional and patient in doing a difficult job,” it noted.

The jail itself is severely overcrowded, hampered by the longer sentences for AB 109 inmates who previously spent time in state prisons. The average stay was 20 days before the public safety realignment was implemented, but many inmates are now serving sentences longer than a year.

With more long-term inmates, the jail needs larger exercise yards, more living space, and different educational programs and dietary requirements, the report found.

The county is setting aside money for a new North County Jail facility and has received state grant funding for construction.

The grand jury had only good things to say about the juvenile detention facilities, both at Los Prietos Boys Camp off Paradise Road and the Susan J. Gionfriddo Juvenile Justice Center in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

