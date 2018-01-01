Detour Planned For Highway 154 Traffic Tuesday Due to Vehicle Wreckage Removal

Drivers traveling both directions on Highway 154 between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley should expect a detour Tuesday, Caltrans District 5 representatives said.

The detour between Paradise and Stagecoach roads from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will allow towing company crews to remove a wrecked vehicle that went down an embankment during a recent crash, Caltrans officials said.

Motorists headed toward Santa Barbara will detour from Highway 154 at Paradise Road, before returning to the highway via Stagecoach Road.

Drivers going toward the Santa Ynez Valley will be diverted from Highway 154 at Stagecoach Road, before returning to the highway via Paradise Road.

Caltrans representatives said delays for drivers should not last longer than 10 minutes.

Officials from Caltrans did not specify which crashed vehicle would be removed, but a big rig ended up 150 feet below the roadway west of Paradise Road on Dec. 7.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can visit the District 5 website here.

