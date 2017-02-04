Dev Patel, Janelle Monáe Among Virtuosos Award Honorees at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Posing for selfies with fans on the Red Carpet. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Actor Simon Helberg and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, on the Arlington Theatre red carpet Saturday night at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)

A diverse group of actors was honored Saturday night as the Santa Barbara International Film Festival continued its 11-day run.

Recipients of the 2017 Virtuosos Award included Aaron Taylor Johnson in Nocturnal Animals, Dev Patel in Lion, Janelle Monáe in Hidden Figures and Moonlight, Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in Moonlight, Ruth Negga in Loving, Simon Helberg in Florence Foster Jenkins and Stephen Henderson in Fences.

Festival executive director Roger Durling previously noted the quality of this year’s performances:

“This year has been monumental in the breadth of talent breaking through in distinct and emotional roles,” he said. “We are excited to honor both new and familiar faces, and look forward to celebrating them and their contribution to the craft.”

The actors met their fans on the red carpet at the historic Arlington Theatre on Saturday night before heading inside to receive their accolades.

Sunday night, Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams will receive the Cinema Vanguard Award for their roles in Manchester by the Sea.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.