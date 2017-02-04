Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:20 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Dev Patel, Janelle Monáe Among Virtuosos Award Honorees at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Aaron Taylor Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Ruth Negga, Simon Helberg and Stephen Henderson also honored

Actor Simon Helberg and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, on the Arlington Theatre red carpet Saturday night at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Actor Simon Helberg and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, on the Arlington Theatre red carpet Saturday night at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)

Dev Patel

Dev Patel (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)

Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife, Sam.

Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife, Sam. (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)

Posing for selfies with fans on the Red Carpet.

Posing for selfies with fans on the Red Carpet. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Simon Helberg answers a question at the Arlington Theatre.

Simon Helberg answers a question at the Arlington Theatre. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

The group of Virtuoso Award winners.

The group of Virtuoso Award winners. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Signing arguments on the Red Carpet.

Signing arguments on the Red Carpet. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 4, 2017 | 11:22 p.m.

A diverse group of actors was honored Saturday night as the Santa Barbara International Film Festival continued its 11-day run.

Recipients of the 2017 Virtuosos Award included Aaron Taylor Johnson in Nocturnal Animals, Dev Patel in Lion, Janelle Monáe in Hidden Figures and Moonlight, Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in Moonlight, Ruth Negga in Loving, Simon Helberg in Florence Foster Jenkins and Stephen Henderson in Fences.

Festival executive director Roger Durling previously noted the quality of this year’s performances:

“This year has been monumental in the breadth of talent breaking through in distinct and emotional roles,” he said. “We are excited to honor both new and familiar faces, and look forward to celebrating them and their contribution to the craft.”

The actors met their fans on the red carpet at the historic Arlington Theatre on Saturday night before heading inside to receive their accolades.

Sunday night, Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams will receive the Cinema Vanguard Award for their roles in Manchester by the Sea.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

