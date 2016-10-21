Developing More Sports Fields a Goal of Santa Maria Committee

Santa Maria welcomes interested observers to attend a Multi-Sports Use Field Committee meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. The city is seeking funding and land opportunities for more sports fields.



The meeting agenda may include: process and scheduling of meetings, review of potential committee candidates, review of proposed complex design, possible grant opportunities, and creation of a timeline for an action plan to report on at December’s Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission meeting.



As background, at a public workshop in March, the City Council identified as one of its priorities the need to address inadequate city facilities, specifically a sports complex. On Oct. 18, the City Council approved allowing staff to apply for a $1 million state grant to develop more soccer fields.



On Sept. 13, the Recreation and Parks Commission held a public hearing regarding the public’s interest/support for a field sports complex. The commission heard comments from members of the community regarding the lack of practice and game space needed for a variety of sports, with soccer being the leading group.

The need for a regional facility at one location instead of several was expressed. After hearing from the public, the commission designated two commissioners and staff as a committee. This committee will be augmented with members of the community with an interest in sports fields at the committee’s discretion.



For additional information, call the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria.