Development Group Adds Staff to Assist Businesses Impacted by Fire

Clare Briglio has joined the Economic Development Collaborative –Ventura County (EDC-VC) as a full-time staff member dedicated to outreach and coordination of fire relief efforts delivered by EDC-VC’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

Briglio and some 30 other consultants provide services to local businesses such as no-cost business advising, access to capital for short- and long-term loans for disaster relief, and help regarding insurance, unemployment, loans and tax relief, EDC-VC said.

“The Thomas Fire created a severe crisis for businesses in Ventura, Santa Paula, Ojai, Fillmore, Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito and much of Santa Barbara," said Bruce Stenslie, EDC-VC CEO.

"The EDC-VC and its SBDC are responding with technical assistance, access to capital and resources at the ready,” he said.

"We are excited to have Clare join our team as a dedicated point person to help these businesses get immediate support and assistance,” Stenslie said.

For businesses in need of EDC-VC support services for disaster recovery, details of business disaster services are at http://edc-vc.com/disaster-recoveryservices/ or on the Business Recovery link on the home page http://venturacountyrecovers.org/.

Briglio has served as an SBDC consultant for EDC-VC since 2016, advising clients in the areas of startup strategies, new product development and sourcing, organizational development, process improvement, and strategic planning.

As the owner and founder of Kings & Priests, a wholesale jewelry design and consulting company in Ventura, Briglio understands corporate structure and development of strategies that enable small businesses to reach their full potential.

Her skill set includes creating branding strategies that increase exposure and product strength. She has some 10 years’ experience working in art and design, human resources, corporate branding and fund development.

Briglio has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Sonoma State University.

The SBDC is funded by the SBA and provides professional business assistance at no cost to businesses. Participating businesses are required to follow a well-defined scope of work and report their economic successes.

These SBA milestones are defined as job creation, increase in sales, capital investment, jobs retained and business started.

EDC-VC is a private, nonprofit organization.

For more information, contact Stenslie, 384-1800 ext. 24, [email protected], or visit www.edc-vc.com.

— Bruce Stenslie for Economic Development Collaborative.