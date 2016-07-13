Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:44 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health - California Names Dan Terry New Advisory Board Member

By Cassi Noel for Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health - California | July 13, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.
Dan Terry Click to view larger
Dan Terry (Devereux CA photo)

The Devereux CA Advisory Board recently welcomed a new member, Dan Terry, to its mix. The board’s focus is twofold: fundraising and increasing community awareness of Devereux CA’s programs and services through networking and advocacy. 

From Hermosa and Manhattan Beaches, Terry is a graduate of UCLA and the University of Santa Clara Law School.  He is also a member of the California Bar Association.  

Terry is a 38-year resident of the Goleta community. As a professional, he negotiated and managed government contracts for SBRC, Delco and others.

He has volunteered in a variety of organizations including the American Youth Soccer Organization as a referee and coach. He is the past president of Dos Pueblos Little League and current board president of Foundation for Girsh Park.

Terry and his wife, Sharon, have two sons, Bill and Scott, who are both recent graduates of Notre Dame and now live in Dallas, Texas.

Terry has a very personal 50-year interest in special needs issues, beginning with his brother and sister, who were both born deaf.

Devereux CA is lucky and very honored to welcome Terry to the board.

As the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health care in the country, Devereux operates 15 centers in 11 states, with approximately 6,000 staff serving 15,000 individuals in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Devereux California is celebrating 71 years in California this year.

One of the nation’s oldest and largest premier providers of behavioral healthcare in the country, it was established by Helena Devereux in 1912 in Pennsylvania and in 1945 in Santa Barbara, Devereux.

Devereux provides services to thousands of individuals with a wide range of disabilities, from mental retardation and neurological disorders, including autism, to emotional behavioral disorders and mental health issues.

For more information or to learn how you can get involved, contact Cassi Noel, manager of external affairs, at [email protected] or 805.968.2525 x1-202.

Cassi Noel represents Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health - California.

