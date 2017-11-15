Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:59 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Devereux Appoints Carl E. Clark II President/CEO

By Nicole Regis for Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health | November 15, 2017 | 11:55 a.m.

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health has announced its Board of Trustees has appointed Carl E. Clark II as its new president/CEO. Clark, the current senior vice president/COO, will take Devereux’s helm on Jan. 2.

Clark will serve as only the seventh head of the historic 105-year-old organization, one of the oldest, largest and most-respected nonprofit providers of behavioral healthcare in the nation, Devereux said.

Clark succeeds Robert Q. Kreider, who announced his retirement in March, following more than 20 years of service to Devereux, including 13 as president/CEO.

To support a seamless transition, Kreider will continue to serve Devereux in a special-projects capacity through 2018.

“The Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Board of Trustees is proud to appoint Carl Clark as president and CEO, and we are very excited about the dynamic future we know he will create for our organization, in partnership with one of the finest senior leadership teams in the field,” said Sam Coppersmith, outgoing Devereux Board chair.

Concluding his term as board chairman, Coppersmith stepped into the role of chairman of the Executive Committee, at this week's meeting.

“Carl is widely recognized as one of the most experienced and trusted leaders in our industry, with a record of success spanning more than three decades in behavioral healthcare," Coppersmith said.

"Combined with his engaging and supportive leadership philosophy, we know he will take our best-in-class organization to new heights of service for individuals with special needs,” he said.

“Following a comprehensive, national search, we are absolutely confident there is no finer choice to lead our critically important organization,” said Chris Butler, incoming Devereux Board chair, who also served as chair of the CEO search committee.

"I look forward to working with Carl and his team to advance Devereux’s mission and to ensure we continue to grow and strengthen our services for people living with emotional, behavioral, and cognitive differences,” he said.

Coppersmith and Butler said, “On behalf of the entire Devereux Family, we extend our deepest thanks to Bob Kreider who, over the last 23 years, has helped this organization become extremely well-positioned strategically, structurally, and financially.

"Devereux is unquestionably an industry leader thanks to Bob.”

Said of his appointment, “It will be a great privilege, and a humbling one, to lead Devereux," Clark said. "Bob Kreider’s legacy of service has positioned Devereux as the most important nonprofit in our field.

"I am honored to follow in his footsteps and to serve Devereux’s mission alongside of what is unquestionably the best and most dedicated leadership team in the industry. I’m excited by the extraordinary opportunities before us,” he said.

Regarding the appointment of his successor, Kreider said, “I am delighted by the board’s selection of Carl, and confident he will take Devereux to new levels of excellence in our rapidly changing field.

"He will be an outstanding advocate for the importance of behavioral health services in integrated healthcare," he said.

"During his time as Devereux’s COO, Carl has earned the full trust and commitment of the entire organization, and there is simply no greater testament to his leadership abilities than the support of this remarkable Devereux team.” Kreider said.

“Leading this organization and its extraordinary staff has been the greatest privilege of my professional career," Kreider said.

"I am proud of the work we’ve done to ensure Devereux is poised to lead the industry into its second century and beyond, and I am thrilled to leave this organization I care so deeply about in such capable hands,” he said.

Prior to joining Devereux as senior vice president/COO in 2015, Clark developed a national reputation as one of the top operational and leadership experts in the nonprofit arena.

For more than 20 years, he served in a variety of leadership roles at NHS Human Services, including regional executive director, senior vice president of program operations and, ultimately, executive vice president.

Before his work at NHS, he served as special assistant to the executive deputy secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare.

Clark’s early professional years were spent in direct care of children with special needs and those with juvenile justice involvement.

Clark holds a bachelor of science in administration of justice from Penn State University and a master’s in public administration from Shippensburg University.

He serves on the board of the Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association and the Youth Services Alliance of Pennsylvania.

For more about Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, visit www.Devereux.org.

— Nicole Regis for Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health.

 
