Devereux California Treats Clients, Staff and Volunteers to Festive Holiday Party

By Cassi Noel for Devereux California | December 11, 2013 | 8:17 p.m.

About 125 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their staff and volunteers enjoyed a warm and joyous holiday event at the Goleta Valley Community Center last Thursday evening.

Hosted by Devereux, the sixth annual free event provides a venue for individuals served by Devereux to delight in being with friends, eating scrumptious desserts, sipping hot apple cider, dancing to “We are Family” (a Devereux favorite), singing carols and, of course, getting a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus!

The music was masterfully organized and played by DJ Steve Martin, and the carols were led by some of Devereux’s very musically talented staff: Mory Alvarez, Jesse Hunt, Sherry Davis and Jennifer Pascoe, as well as family members of staff.

The party is designed for folks who don’t always have many opportunities to socialize and dance. It's truly heartwarming to see folks who are supported by Devereux come together and have such a wonderful time. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate with others who have different abilities by sharing the joy of music, dancing and dessert. What a diverse, happy group of people!

Devereux
Laura and staff member Jennifer. (Devereux California photo)

Devereux California provides residential, day, supported living, independent living and behavioral services to more than 90 people in the Goleta, Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria areas.

Established by special-education pioneer Helena Devereux in Pennsylvania in 1912, Devereux celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2012, and the California Center is approaching its 70th anniversary in 2015. Devereux is the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health care services in the country.

For more information on Devereux services or opportunities to volunteer or donate, please contact the manager of external affairs, Cassi Noel, at 805.968.2525 x202 or [email protected].

— Cassi Noel is the manager of external affairs for Devereux California.

