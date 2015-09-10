Devereux California Named July Charity of Choice by Kyle’s Kitchen

Advice

Kyle’s Kitchen, a Goleta restaurant related to Silvergreen's that selects a new charity each month, chose Devereux California to be their charity of choice for the month of July.

The restaurant and staff both donated toward the cause.

Last Friday, Sept. 4, Devereux proudly accepted their generous gift of $3,611. This money will go directly toward helping and assisting adults with developmental disabilities and ensure they have better quality lives by offering them opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have.

The nonprofit wants to give a big thank you to Kyle’s Kitchen and their staff for being so gracious and giving. They also want to give Kyle, a special needs child, a special thank you for being such a wonderful part of this cause.

As Devereux celebrates 70 years serving this community, this is a wonderful example of how developing partnerships and friendships locally can benefit many. Devereux will continue to seek other agencies and businesses to partner with in the future.

Devereux California provides behavioral health services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities; emotional, behavioral disorders and mental health issues.

They offer residential services, adult day and life enrichment programs and supported or independent living programs to individuals in their own homes within Santa Barbara County.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Devereux is the largest, nonprofit provider of behavioral healthcare in the country, operating 15 centers in 11 states.

To volunteer and/or donate, contact Manager of External Affairs Cassi Noel at [email protected] or 805.968.2525 x202.

— Cassi Noel represents Devereux California.