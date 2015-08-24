Devereux California Receives Media Grant from Hutton Parker Foundation in Time for 70th Anniversary

Advice

Devereux California would like to thank the Hutton Parker Foundation for a recently awarded $3,000 media grant.

This Media and Marketing Grant Program provides Santa Barbara-based organizations an opportunity for targeted, timely community outreach. Since the funding program’s inception in 1998, more than 220 nonprofit organizations have benefited from this small grant funding opportunity.

This award is certainly timely, as in 2015 Devereux celebrates its 70th anniversary of caring service in this community.

Thanks to the Hutton Parker Foundation, Devereux will have a four-page marketing centerpiece spread in this week’s Independent (issue available Thursday, Aug. 20).

The adult-care organization is grateful to have the support of a partner like the Hutton Parker Foundation, a company that encourages local nonprofits to flourish and progress through financial assistance.

It is also excited to expand and grow community relationships and partnerships with the assistance of this advertising insert.

For 70 years, Devereux California has provided quality behavioral health services in residential, day, supported living and independent living programs to over 100 adults throughout Santa Barbara County.

Established by special education pioneer Helena T. Devereux in Pennsylvania in 1912, and in 1945 in California, Devereux is one of the largest national nonprofit providers of behavioral health care services in the country.

To get involved or for more information, please contact the Manager of External Affairs Cassi Noel at 805.968.2525 x1-202 or [email protected].

— Cassi Noel represents Devereux California.