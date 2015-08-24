Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:09 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Devereux California Receives Media Grant from Hutton Parker Foundation in Time for 70th Anniversary

By Cassi Noel for Devereux California | August 24, 2015 | 8:32 a.m.

Devereux California would like to thank the Hutton Parker Foundation for a recently awarded $3,000 media grant.

This Media and Marketing Grant Program provides Santa Barbara-based organizations an opportunity for targeted, timely community outreach. Since the funding program’s inception in 1998, more than 220 nonprofit organizations have benefited from this small grant funding opportunity. 

This award is certainly timely, as in 2015 Devereux celebrates its 70th anniversary of caring service in this community.

Thanks to the Hutton Parker Foundation, Devereux will have a four-page marketing centerpiece spread in this week’s Independent (issue available Thursday, Aug. 20). 

The adult-care organization is grateful to have the support of a partner like the Hutton Parker Foundation, a company that encourages local nonprofits to flourish and progress through financial assistance.

It is also excited to expand and grow community relationships and partnerships with the assistance of this advertising insert. 

For 70 years, Devereux California has provided quality behavioral health services in residential, day, supported living and independent living programs to over 100 adults throughout Santa Barbara County.

Established by special education pioneer Helena T. Devereux in Pennsylvania in 1912, and in 1945 in California, Devereux is one of the largest national nonprofit providers of behavioral health care services in the country.

To get involved or for more information, please contact the Manager of External Affairs Cassi Noel at 805.968.2525 x1-202 or [email protected].

— Cassi Noel represents Devereux California.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 