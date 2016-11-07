Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:32 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Have Your Say on Project That Could Impact Devereux Creek Birds, Wildlife

By Janice Levasheff for Santa Barbara Audubon Society | November 7, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The city of Goleta has released a Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Rancho Estates Mobile Home Park Fire Improvements Project. Among the proposed improvements is a fire road that would be built on top of the bank of Devereux Creek, near the Coronado Butterfly Preserve.

Devereux Creek in the Ellwood area of Goleta is an important corridor for migratory and breeding birds and other wildlife. The proposed project also would remove trees and violate the creekside buffer zones that are mandated by Goleta’s General Plan.

These activities will negatively impact the environment in the area.

The community is asked to help by attending a hearing at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Goleta City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Dr., Suite B. Enter on the east side of the building.

At that time, the environmental hearing officer will take comments on the adequacy of the draft EIR. Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) representatives will testify at the hearing. Any member of the public may also speak.

A strong turnout at the hearing will help SBAS advocate successfully for the selection of Alternative 2, described in Section 6.0 of the DEIR as “Environmentally Superior.”

Those wishing to speak at the hearing should pick up a speaker slip near the entrance, complete it, and give it to a city official inside the Council Chambers. Anticipated time allotted to each speaker is 3 minutes.

If you can’t testify in person or would like to augment your verbal remarks, send written comments via email to Joe Pearson II, associate planner, [email protected], from now until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

For some suggestions on composing your own talking points or written comments, the list is available on the SBAS at http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/save-the-coronado-seep/.

Please note that no decision will be made at this hearing. After the hearing, the city will incorporate the public’s comments into the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) where appropriate.

This will be followed by hearings on the FEIR before the Goleta Planning Commission and the Goleta City Council. There is also likely to be a hearing before the California Coastal Commission.

If you have questions or would like to help the Conservation Committee on this project, email [email protected] or call 964-1468.

— Janice Levasheff for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 