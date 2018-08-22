Wednesday, August 22 , 2018, 12:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy 74º

 
 
 
 

Devereux Day Honors Adults with Special Needs

Latin-themed event included sale of artwork created by Devereux clients

Robert displays his paintings for sale at the 18th Annual Devereux Day. (Courtesy photo)
By Nicole Regis for Devereux California | August 22, 2018 | 9:28 a.m.

More than 200 guests participated in Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California’s 18th annual Devereux Day event Aug. 11 in Goleta.

Held on the Devereux California campus, Devereux Day celebrates and recognizes adults served by the nonprofit behavioral healthcare provider, who are diagnosed with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences.

With a Carnival theme, guests enjoyed a Latin-inspired lunch, live music and games. The event featured an art and plant sale, showcasing the creativity and talents of Devereux’s individuals.

Attendees included Devereux California staff members, individuals served, family members, friends and supporters.

“Devereux Day was a huge success,” said Amy Evans, Devereux California executive director.

“This event is an opportunity for us to celebrate the wonderful adults in our care, while giving them a chance to socialize and have fun with their loved ones in a relaxed setting,” she said. “We are so grateful to all those who helped make this day possible.”

Devereux California thanks the following organizations for their contributions to the event:

Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara
Goleta Valley Rotary Club.
Albertson’s of Goleta
Chris Benedict, DJ of Ability
Gail and Fred Buchanan
Ed, Janet, Tara, and Luke Chen
The Pieropan Family
Arlene and Krystal Norcutt
Rincon Catering
Julie and Wendy Schwartz
Averel Wilson in honor of Nick Hayne
Jack Wolfe

Devereux California provides a continuum of care for adults — ages 18 through the lifespan — with diagnoses such as: autism spectrum disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and emotional and/or behavioral differences.

For more information about Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California, visit www.devereuxca.org.

— Nicole Regis for Devereux California.

 

