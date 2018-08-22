Devereux Day Honors Adults with Special Needs

More than 200 guests participated in Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California’s 18th annual Devereux Day event Aug. 11 in Goleta.

Held on the Devereux California campus, Devereux Day celebrates and recognizes adults served by the nonprofit behavioral healthcare provider, who are diagnosed with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences.

With a Carnival theme, guests enjoyed a Latin-inspired lunch, live music and games. The event featured an art and plant sale, showcasing the creativity and talents of Devereux’s individuals.

Attendees included Devereux California staff members, individuals served, family members, friends and supporters.

“Devereux Day was a huge success,” said Amy Evans, Devereux California executive director.

“This event is an opportunity for us to celebrate the wonderful adults in our care, while giving them a chance to socialize and have fun with their loved ones in a relaxed setting,” she said. “We are so grateful to all those who helped make this day possible.”

Devereux California thanks the following organizations for their contributions to the event:

Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara

Goleta Valley Rotary Club.

Albertson’s of Goleta

Chris Benedict, DJ of Ability

Gail and Fred Buchanan

Ed, Janet, Tara, and Luke Chen

The Pieropan Family

Arlene and Krystal Norcutt

Rincon Catering

Julie and Wendy Schwartz

Averel Wilson in honor of Nick Hayne

Jack Wolfe

Devereux California provides a continuum of care for adults — ages 18 through the lifespan — with diagnoses such as: autism spectrum disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and emotional and/or behavioral differences.

For more information about Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California, visit www.devereuxca.org.

— Nicole Regis for Devereux California.