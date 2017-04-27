Devereux Names Wendy Cooper Manager of External Affairs

Wendy Cooper has been named manager of external affairs for the nonprofit organization Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California in Goleta.

Devereux California provides a continuum of care for adults — ages 18 through lifespan — with diagnoses such as autism spectrum disorder, intellectual and developmental disabilities, emotional and/or behavioral differences, and other cognitive differences.

The organization offers residential and day treatment programs, community-based group homes, supported living services, respite care, and an adult day program in Santa Barbara County.

In her new role, Cooper will work to generate awareness about Devereux California’s programs and services and help increase volunteer and donor support, ensuring the organization continues to provide the highest possible quality of life for adults throughout Santa Barbara County.

She will help lead the organization’s annual Art & Soul fundraising event in January, which features live and silent auctions of works of art created by Devereux individuals and local artists. This year’s fundraiser, held at Deckers in Goleta, raised more than $9,000 for the organization.

Prior to joining Devereux California, Cooper was an associate professor at Southeast Missouri State University from 2009-15, where she taught photography, communication, graphic design and creative problem solving.

Before her academic career, she served as a public relations associate and then as the marketing and membership director for the Friends of the Georgia Museum of Art (the fund-raising arm of the museum) at the University of Georgia, from 1995-2005.

In 2015, Cooper moved to Santa Barbara to pursue a doctorate in psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute.

“The services Devereux provides to this adult population in need are based on a mission of positivity, integrity, responsibility, individuality and effectiveness," Cooper said.

"When you arrive at Devereux, the feeling of care and warmth is palpable. I am honored to be a part of such a progressive and supportive organization,” she said.

To learn more, visit: www.devereuxca.org.

— Wendy Cooper for Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California.