Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Devereux Unveils New Name, Expanded Brand Promise Aimed to Drive the Future of Behavioral Healthcare

By Cassi Noel for Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California | May 4, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.
One of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health’s many clients. Click to view larger
One of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health’s many clients. (Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California photo)

Devereux, one of the nation’s oldest and largest providers of behavioral healthcare, has announced a name change and an expanded brand promise. Effective immediately, the organization will be known as Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health.

Accompanying the new name and tagline, “Unlocking Human Potential,” is an expanded brand promise that highlights the critical importance of the reintegration of physical and behavioral healthcare, both ensuring whole-person health and helping to end the stigma facing people with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences.

The name change and expanded brand promise are designed to more effectively communicate Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health’s broad and sophisticated commitment to radically evolving and advancing behavioral healthcare in America.

According to its new strategic plan, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health will invest heavily over the next five years in program evolutions and best-in-class professionals to fulfill its new brand promise.

“Our new name, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, reflects our renewed commitment to advancing the provision of behavioral healthcare in America in the great tradition of our founder, Helena Devereux, who, more than a century ago set the education system on its ear by demanding children with special needs be treated with respect and provided with a meaningful education and a place in the world,” said Robert Kreider, the organization’s president and CEO. “

“Our bold brand promise more accurately communicates our unique approach to providing truly advanced behavioral healthcare, which combines the most cutting-edge medical and clinical interventions with the art of deeply compassionate care. It will set an example for all healthcare providers and radically advance our industry,” Kreider said. “Most importantly, our advanced model of care, with its focus on whole-person health, will help to end the damaging and often dangerous stigma people with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences face every day.”

Advancing Behavioral Health in Four Key Ways

The new name and expanded brand promise are the result of more than two years of extensive research and discussion with families; clients; clinicians and other staff, regulators, educators, donors, community advisors and allied-health professionals.

Through these efforts a new framework developed, which formalizes the four key areas of the organization’s focus and leadership in advanced behavioral health. They include:

» Translating the insights from the latest scientific and medical advancements into practical, effective and efficient behavioral health prevention and interventions, married with the most compassionate approaches to care.

» Elevating the standards of all behavioral healthcare through research, innovation, data-driven individualized care, shared best practices, partnerships, education and outreach.

» Re-integrating behavioral healthcare into the clinical, operational and financial frameworks of primary and specialty medical care to ensure a more effective, efficient and accountable approach to whole-person health.

» Eradicating the stigma facing individuals and families with behavioral health needs through education about, and advocacy for, those living with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences.

Increasing the Focus on Evidence-Based Care to Improve Outcomes

Core to its advanced approach to care, the organization will expand its provision of evidence-based treatment protocols, rooted in data-based clinical decision-making, across all its programs and services.

Collecting and analyzing individual treatment data has been standard best-practice in physical healthcare for decades, but is less widely applied across the behavioral healthcare spectrum.

Meaningful use of data in individual treatment decisions, as well as across treatment milieus, coupled with the latest evidence-based clinical interventions emerging from the scientific and medical fields will enable the organization to improve the outcomes and life success of individuals in care.

By conducting research studies and publishing and presenting its organizational learning, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health will also serve to improve patient care across the industry.

Evolution and Convergence in Behavioral Health

Important breakthroughs in brain-related science and research — including, genetics, the launch of the Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative, and the success of the Human Connectome Project — will change the way experts understand the causes and treatments of emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences.

“This is a complex and continually evolving field, and it’s Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health’s responsibility, with our storied history and extraordinary stability, to invest in advancing this field for the benefit of those we serve and our society as a whole,” said Marilyn B. Benoit, M.D., senior vice president and chief clinical and medical officer for Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health. 

“Our expanded brand promise focuses on new advancements related to brain health and how it impacts the overall health of our societies. As the behavioral health field continues to evolve, we’re committed to remaining at the forefront of superior care and driving societal change,” Benoit said.

Cassi Noel is the manager of external affairs for Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California.

 
