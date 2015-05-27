Devereux’s ‘Evening in Italy’ Brings People of All Ages, Abilities Together to Socialize

Last Thursday evening, 120 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their staff, friends and volunteers were singing “That’s Amore!” together and dancing to the awesome tunes of Sozo at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Hosted by Devereux, the eighth annual free event, "Evening in Italy," provides a venue for individuals served by Devereux (and others such as Hillside House and People Creating Success) where they can enjoy an Italian dinner, socialize, and most of all, dance to their favorite tunes played by Sozo, a youth band created and coached by William Fiedtkou, music program director of the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy.

Along with Devereux staff, community volunteers (Rochelle Lord, Vidal Chiprez, Lindsay Terrel, Shane Nazareth, Kaelyn Maehara and Lauren Harris from the Goleta Rotarak group), served the meal, then encouraged the more reticent guests to get out on the floor and boogie with them! Two very special guests from Philadelphia — CEO Bob Kreider and COO Carl Clark of the Devereux Foundation — attended as well.

This year was very special because the community really pitched in to help out. Numerous local restaurants and stores completely donated food for the event. Many, many thanks to Via Maetra #42, Petrini’s, Pascucci’s, Giovanni’s, Trader Joe’s and McDonalds for donating needed food and related items. Their generosity is invaluable to Devereux California.

We also sincerely thank Tino’s Italian Market and Woodstock Pizza for significantly discounting their products for our purposes. There are many good hearts and generous businesses in this great community, and we sincerely thank each one who participated in this event.

As one volunteer put it, "It's so good to see these folks who are supported by Devereux and other providers come together and have such a wonderful time. It’s a great opportunity to get to know others who have different abilities by sharing the joy of music and dancing. It’s truly life-changing to experience this party. What a diverse, happy group of people!”

Devereux California currently provides residential, day, supported living and independent living services to 80 people in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Lompoc areas.

Established by Special Education Pioneer Helena Devereux in Pennsylvania in 1912, Devereux is celebrating its 70th anniversary in California this year, and is the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health care services in the country.

— Cassi Noel represents Devereux California.