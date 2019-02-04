United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Lauds De’Vika Stalling for Going Above and Beyond

De’Vika Stalling has been honored with United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s highest award — the 2018 Pat Wargo Award. The recognition is given to one staff member who would put her/his life on the line for its members just as Pat Wargo did.

Wargo was a director of the Westside Santa Barbara Club who drowned on the job while trying to save a child's life. Since then, the organization has named an award in Wargo's honor. It represents club achievement, exemplary leadership, professional service, and dedication to youth.

The award was presented to Stalling by Dave Messner, UBGC Board member; Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh, UBGC Board member and longtime former Goleta Club director; and UBGC supporter Sal Rodriguez.

“I could not be happier that De’Vika has received this honor,” said Walsh, who has worked closely with Stallings over the past year. “She cares deeply about the youth in our town and is making a difference in their lives.

“De’Vika leads by example and actively seeks out children that need the stability of the United Boys and Girls Club and personally invites them.”

“It is a great honor and privilege to be presented with The Pat Wargo Award and recognized for my commitment to the youth of the Lompoc community,” said Stallings, who has worked for UBGC for eight years. “It is truly my purpose and passion to sow into the lives of our youth.”

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.