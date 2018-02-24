Devon Cetti Sets Meet Record in Santa Barbara’s Track & Field Opener

Track & Field

Santa Barbara High weight thrower Devon Cetti began his senior track & field season on an impressive note, throwing for a meet record in the shot put at the Thousand Oaks Invitational on Saturday.

Cetti threw 56-0.5 to win the event and added a third place in the discus with a mark of 145-11.

The girls team of Mariafernanda Salazar Beltran, Brandy Flores, Janelle Knight and Ally Garza won the sprint medley in 2:05.58.

"It was fun to finally get out and compete," Dons coach Olivia Perdices said. "This meet draws some strong teams and it's a great place to open up our season. We came away with some solid results and gained some valuable experience. I was really impressed with how a lot of our young kids stepped up and performed today."



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.