Feel Spirit of Departed Loved Ones at Dia de los Muertos Celebration

By Jennifer Parks for McDermott-Crockett Mortuary | October 22, 2016 | 6:14 p.m.

Most everyone has experienced a heartbreaking loss that still aches in their heart.

There is someone they'd like to spend one more day with, to feel the actual essence of the person, feel their closeness, their personality, laughter, remembering the cadence of their voice and tender touch, a smile and to share just one moment of unconditional love that used to be too often unappreciated.

If only their spirit would return.

That's the magical part about Day of the Dead that occurs in homes and cemeteries throughout Mexico. This is a sacred, annually anticipated experience that's created, as ofrendas are constructed and tombs decorated. Special foods are shared with the visiting muertos and everything one can afford is offered to make the returning spirits happy.

And if it's done right, that spark of reconnection is total bliss. It fills the heart, teaches lessons and makes the arduous task of living life a bit more understandable.

Celebrate life and share the magic of celebrating Day of the Dead with those you love.

McDermott-Crockett Mortuary asks the community to join in a celebration of  Dia de los Muertos from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 2 at 2020 Chapala St. This celebration honors our love for those who have passed from this life to the next, pays respect to their memory and celebrates their life.
 
Participants are welcome to dress up in traditional attire. Please bring a photo of your loved one to place on the ofrenda in memory, or if you are not able to bring a picture, you are welcome to email one to me and it will be placed for you.  
 
This event is offered without cost to the community. RSVP to [email protected] or 569-2424.
 
— Jennifer Parks for McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

 
