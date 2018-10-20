Día de los Muertos: A Time to Remember Loved Ones

Community members are invited to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with a free craft day and exhibit presented by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St.

Day of the Dead is celebrated annually, merging pre-Hispanic customs with Catholic rituals introduced by the Spanish.

The celebration exemplifies the synthesis of cultures that defines present-day Latin American culture and, in part, reflects the history of Santa Barbara.

Participants can discover the history of the holiday while decorating sugar skulls, getting their faces painted, and creating skeleton masks, tin artwork, and block prints.

There will be complimentary traditional food, such as pan de muerto (bread of the dead) and Mexican hot chocolate from Los Tarascos Bakery & Deli. Santa Barbara-based Spanish guitarist and composer Chris Fossek will provide live music.

Families mark Dίa de los Muertos as a time when the spirits of their deceased loved ones return to commune with the living. Families decorate cemeteries and assemble ofrendas (offerings) on household altars.

On the altars, families place favorite foods and items the dead enjoyed in life, as well as flowers, candles and personal mementos.

During the Día de los Muertos event, descendants of Presidio families will display ofrendas honoring their ancestors.

SBTHP will be preparing special altars for members of the SBTHP family who recently passed including volunteers Elizabeth Hvolboll and Giorgio Perissinotto, and Three Pickles and Pickle Room owner Bob Lovejoy.

This event is sponsored by The Outhwaite Foundation and The Towbes Foundation.

For more information visit www.sbthp.org or call 805-965-0093.

— Zach VanHarn for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.