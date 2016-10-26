Dia de los Muertos Altar and Speakers Put Inequity to Rest at SBCC

“Putting Inequity to Rest” is both title and theme of a three-hour Dia de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2 on SBCC's East Campus lawn, Winslow Maxwell Overlook.

Organizers from the SBCC Student Equity Committee invite students and the community to pay homage to diversity and equality on and off campus with a collaborative creation of a community “altar” and live mural.

“In an effort to continue providing safe spaces for dialogue that connects us and pushes back on the illusion that we are not able to create community that includes, we host this gathering to embrace equity, diversity and promote cultural competency,” said Luis Giraldo, SBCC director of Equity, Diversity and Cultural Competency.

Speakers at the event will include SBCC’s “Still I Rise” poetry group, representatives from the college’s Black Student Union and IDEAS club, and two-time National Slam Poet Matt Sedillo.

Also addressing the gathering is a representative from Los Angeles-based Homeboy Industries, an organization that provides training and support to formerly gang-involved or incarcerated men and women.

Emmy-nominated actor Richard Cabral will speak at the event as well. Cabral is a former gang member and community organizer. He was featured in an NPR piece in 2015 titled “How Former Gang Member Richard Cabral Went From Prison to Prime Time.”

Cabral's Emmy nomination was for his role on the TV series “American Crime.” He currently can be seen in a recurring role on the Fox action comedy-drama “Lethal Weapon,” based on the action film series of the same name.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.