Create Altar for Dia de Los Muertos Festival

Celebrate the lives of passed loved ones at the Dia de Los Muertos Festival, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St., Santa Maria.

The family friendly event is free and will feature live entertainment, activities for youth, food and crafts vendors.

In the Dia de Los Muertos tradition, festival participants can create a colorful altar (ofrenda) to honor a passed loved one, family member, friend, or celebrity. The big, beautiful offerings are the centerpieces of the festival, and participants are encouraged to be as creative as possible.

Deadline to register for an altar is Wednesday, Oct. 24.

There will also be a Catrines and Catrinas Contest, where entrants dress up in the spirit of Day of the Dead. Awards will be given to the best catrin/catrina ensemble. Registrations will take place on-site.

Questions regarding registering an altar, entering the Catrines and Catrinas Contest, being an event vendor, or attending the event may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.