Chef Who Focuses on Diabetes Diet to Speak at Fundraiser

The William Sansum Diabetes Center will feature celebrity chef Charles Mattocks as its guest speaker at the 15th Annual Taste of the Vine & Auction Aug. 26. The event is the staple fundraising activity for William Sansum Diabetes Center, with proceeds supporting diabetes research, education and care.

Mattocks has traveled the world as an advocate for people with diabetes. His reality show, Reversed, which is about diabetes, premiered this summer on Discovery Life Channel.

He is also a published celebrity chef who has focused his culinary skills on diabetes friendly meals, since his own diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

“I knew that I had my uncle’s gene in me, so I had to make an impact,” Mattocks said. “My uncle’s (Bob Marley) impact was through music and mine is through health.”

Taste of the Vine & Auction features dozens of local food, wine and beer purveyors, all donating their time. Some 300 guests are expected to attend the event on the grounds of the QAD, Inc. campus overlooking the ocean.

William Sansum Diabetes Center is not part of Sansum Clinic, but was founded by Dr. William Sansum in 1944. In 1922, Dr. Sansum was the first to administer insulin to an American patient in the United States.

The Santa Barbara-based center is known worldwide as a leader in diabetes research. It is also a place where local residents rely on free or low-cost care and education to help manage diabetes.

— Regina Ruiz for William Sansum Diabetes Center.