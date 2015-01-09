Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

‘Diabetes Breakthrough on the Central Coast’ Focus of MIT Enterprise Forum

By Violet Coto for the MIT Enterprise Forum | January 9, 2015 | 8:19 a.m.

Breakthrough technology in the treatment of diabetes — the largest non-infectious chronic disease in the world — has been developed by Santa Barbara researchers. Arguably, the most significant advance since local scientists isolated insulin, this innovation is poised to revolutionize disease management.

Currently, managing diabetes is relentless. To stay alive, people with type 1 diabetes need to take insulin multiple times a day, 365 days a year. But what if control could take care of itself — if most high and low blood sugar events could be prevented? That’s the idea behind artificial pancreas systems. They are life changing and here today.

Artificial pancreas systems bridge the gap between two pieces of diabetes technology that already exist: the insulin pump and the continuous glucose monitor (CGM) sensor. With an artificial pancreas, a sophisticated computer program, instead of the person with diabetes, calculates how much insulin the pump delivers based on readings from the CGM. Such a “closed-loop system” requires little, or possibly no input from the user and provides real-time information discretely to the user’s smartphone app.

The general public is invited to join the MIT Enterprise Forum from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, to hear leading experts discuss the technology and opportunities around these breakthroughs in “Disruptive Medical Technologies: Diabetes Breakthrough on the Central Coast.”

The keynote speaker for the event will be Professor Francis Doyle III, 2012 Innovator of the Year and department chair and professor of chemical engineering at UC Santa Barbara, and a panel of experts including past McKinsey & Co. CEO and local biomedical entrepreneur Frederick Gluck, and Thomas Peyser, co-founder and chief scientist of Automated Glucose Control LLC.

The program will be moderated by Kristin Horton, CFA, president and CEO of Haven Capital Group Inc.

The cost is $30 for general (online pre-registration only) or $40 at the door, and $15 for students. Parking is $6. Registration includes appetizers and refreshments.

Click here for registration and information.

— Violet Coto represents the MIT Enterprise Forum.

 
