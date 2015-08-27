‘Diamonds and Devereux’ Celebrates 70 Years Care in Santa Barbara

Advice

Saturday, Aug. 15, Devereux California celebrated its 70th anniversary in style with a "Diamonds and Devereux" themed family day.

Diamonds and Devereux have several things in common including: longevity, strength, quality, and clarity. To highlight the diamond theme, folks celebrated with diamond encrusted decorations, planter pots, cupcakes, bracelet giveaways and more.

Art, game, prize, t-shirt and henna-tattoo booths kicked off the festivities. Longtime family donors, volunteers and community partners were honored for their generous and heartfelt support.

Employee of the year, Jesus Perez, and supervisor of the year, Brittney Crary, spoke to families and friends about their experiences and their love for their work.

Two longtime Devereux individuals, Joe and Becky, shared their favorite memories of the organization.

A catered lunch was provided as well as fabulous live music from the Midnight Trio featuring Laura Cozzi, George Friedenthal and Donzell Davis.

VIP attendees included Devereux California Advisory Board Member Mayor Paula Perotte; CEO/President Bob Kreider from Philadelphia, Penn. and VP of Operations Gail Atkinson of Houston, Tex.

It was truly a sparkling good time with approximately 170 guests in attendance.

It was a wonderful time for families, Devereux individuals, staff, friends, community partners and volunteers who all shared in the joy of the festivities.

For 70 years Devereux California has provided quality behavioral health services in residential, day, supported living and independent living programs to over 100 adults throughout Santa Barbara County.

Established by Special Education Pioneer Helena T. Devereux in Pennsylvania in 1912, and in 1945 in California, Devereux is one of the largest national nonprofit providers of behavioral health care services in the country.

To get involved or for more information, please contact the Manager of External Affairs, Cassi Noel, at 805.968.2525 x1-202 or email [email protected].

— Cassi Noel represents Devereux California.