Diana Krall Digs Deep at Santa Barbara Bowl

Five-time Grammy Award-winner Diana Krall seemed relaxed and playful as she opened her show at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The Canadian jazz pianist used her soulful singing voice, with a vocal range among the lowest in the female voice type, to entertain her well established Santa Barbara fanbase.

Since 1993 she has released 12 studio albums, 3 live albums and 3 DVDs.

Her current tour showcases her latest album Wallflower, a set of songs that inspired the artist, released Feb. 3, 2015.

The album includes Bob Dylan’s song “Wallflower,” which she played during the mid-point of her set.

While she didn’t play all the most popular covers from this album, like “California Dreamin,’” she did feature Dylan’s “Simple Twist of Fate” and The Band’s classic and show closer “Ophelia.”

Her jazz prowess was on display as she rang clear and true notes from her ever-present Steinway piano.

Her band was sharp and snappy, entertaining the Chardonnay-sipping crowd through the warm summer evening.

Diana is set to embark on a tour through Europe before returning to the U.S. in November.

The Santa Barbara crowd sent her off with a lovely embrace of an old friend.

Until we meet again!