Diana Servin Shares Her SBCC Story in Support of Campaign for Student Success

SBCC student hopes to become either an obstetrician or pediatrician.
SBCC student hopes to become either an obstetrician or pediatrician. (SBCC Foundation photo)
By Jessica Tade for the SBCC Foundation | April 10, 2015 | 10:16 a.m.

From a very young age, Diana Servin enjoyed school. But it was not always easy for her.

With parents who only spoke Spanish, Servin grew up having to teach herself English while navigating her own school relationships with teachers. She joined a science club in third grade, and from the projects they tackled, developed a passion for the subject. She went on to do well, earning good grades in both junior high and high school.

Knowing college was something she wanted to pursue, Servin is today a proud student at Santa Barbara City College.

Self-motivated and determined, Servin knows her education at SBCC will be the foundation for her ability to move on to a four-year university, and then medical school. She is hoping to become either an obstetrician or pediatrician, and knows her education will allow her to provide the best quality care for patients in the Santa Barbara community.

“I know if I want something for myself in the future, I have to work hard and stay motivated,” she said. “I am getting a really good education at SBCC. The knowledge I gain from this experience will always be with me.”

Servin shares her SBCC story in a short video available by clicking here.

Just like Servin, there are many SBCC students pursuing their passions — everything from nursing to culinary arts to mathematics.

During the month of April, the SBCC Foundation is running its annual Campaign for Student Success, and is seeking the broadest possible participation from the community. Funds raised during this time enrich the academic experience.

When you support the campaign, you invest in students — the future of Santa Barbara. Make a donation today by clicking here.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.

