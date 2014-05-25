Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Offers an Opportunity for a Better Future

By Diana Thorn | May 25, 2014 | 7:30 a.m.

Polls say Americans want change from the stale politics in Washington, D.C. We want real representatives, who respect us, listen to us, and respond to us, not career politicians who think we owe them re-election and big pensions. That is why I will be voting for Justin Fareed for Congress on June 3. He listens and will bring a long-overdue breath of fresh air to our district and the District of Columbia.

Justin’s Freedom Platform focuses on being free from debt, free to succeed economically and free from an intrusive government. Solutions on his website include that every American deserves access to quality health care at fair prices, instead of the broken promises of Obamacare, which is shamefully run by the IRS and steals from Social Security.

Justin’s focus on our freedoms came from understanding that his generation will inherit trillions of dollars in debt. His commitment is multigenerational. And, he has experience in Washington, D.C., unlike all his competitors, except for our district’s semi-retired at full pay, 16-year incumbent (1998-2014). In fact, it was when Justin was a legislative aide for Rep. Ed Whitfield, R-Ky., that he saw the huge disconnect between D.C. and the average American — including in our district — and felt compelled to run for office.

Fellow citizens, do yourself, your family and your community a favor: get acquainted with Justin Fareed, and consider supporting him. He is the right candidate at this time.

— Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

