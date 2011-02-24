Diana Washburn of Tri-Counties Regional Center Given Women of Achievement Award

She has managed the Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion volunteer programs for 11 years

Diana Washburn, manager for the Tri-Counties Regional Center’s Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion volunteer programs, has been awarded the Women of Achievement Award by the Santa Barbara Business and Professional Women’s Organization.

The award is presented to women who have distinguished themselves in their careers and community.

Washburn has been the director for the program for 11 years and has doubled the number of senior volunteers serving children and adults with developmental disabilities and special needs in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Washburn has served on the national Senior Corps board representing the volunteers in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento.

Washburn serves as vice president for the Southern California Directors Association.