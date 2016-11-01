Diane Barbara Sears, of Santa Maria, 1931-2016

Posted on November 1, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Diane Barbara Sears, 85, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on Oct. 28, 2016. Diane was born in Rock Island, Illinois, on April 3, 1931.

After graduating from Rock Island High School in 1949, Diane was a secretary at a metalworking company. She met Richard right out of high school and they married in 1951. She moved with her family to Santa Maria, CA, in 1983.

She loved shopping, reading, baking, traveling, and enjoying time with her family.

Diane is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Daniel Sears. She is also survived by her daughters and their families Becky (and Marv Moneymaker) of Santa Maria, Debbie Leonard of Cheyenne, WY, and Laurie (and Dan Mossman) of Platte City, MO.

She enjoyed spending her time with her nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in the Viewing Room of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.

A memorial celebration of Diane’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery. A reception will follow at Grace Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.