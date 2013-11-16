Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Fair with Haze 63º

 
 
 
 

Diane Dimond: Orwell’s ‘Big Brother’ Prediction on a Fast Track to Reality

By Diane Dimond | @DiDimond | November 16, 2013 | 6:00 p.m.

So, George Orwell was off by 64 years.

In 1949, Orwell's masterpiece novel, 1984, wove a tale about a fictitious shadowy world in which government surveillance was ubiquitous, public mind control was an open secret and independent thinking was labeled and prosecuted as a "thought crime." The tyrant in control was the mysterious being called Big Brother.

Orwell's prophecies didn't materialize in the year 1984, of course, but they are on a fast track to reality today.

We're all well aware of the millions of randomly situated video cameras all across the country — at banks, hotels, state and federal offices, schools, retail stores and other public buildings — capturing what we do 24/7. Facial recognition systems are in place at airports, casinos, some police departments and other places we can't even fathom.

But what you may not realize is the extent to which other types of taxpayer-funded surveillance capabilities have been put in place. The Homeland Security Department, which is spearheading much of the covert action, would surely say it is all about staying one step ahead of the terrorists. But what about the rest of us caught up in these surreptitious programs?

Take a stroll through any number of major American cities and you are likely smack in the middle of a clandestine government-funded observation zone.

Take Seattle. Earlier this year, that city announced that it had bought what's called a mesh network system, with the roughly $2.7 million it got from the DHS. City officials said the system would be used by first responders as a dedicated wireless communications network in cases of emergency. Residents began to notice foot-long white boxes with stubby vertical antennas being installed at about 160 locations around downtown.

Then it was learned that each of the wireless boxes continually searches for Wi-Fi signals — such as the type emitted by your cell phone or iPad — and stores the information at a centralized location. In other words, if you walk by one of the boxes with your cell phone, it captures your personal information from the phone's Wi-Fi signal. The boxes are so sophisticated they can instantaneously store information about the last 1,000 places you have been with that phone.

Talk about Big Brother! I don't know about you, but I'm not particularly keen on the government keeping tabs on me everywhere I go.

The Seattle Police Department has said little about the system except to explain that it isn't up and running yet.

Local reporters were skeptical. When they grabbed their cell phones and passed under the mesh network boxes, their devices alerted them to the fact that the system was already online.

It feels like a real-life version of the CBS drama Person of Interest, where the disembodied voice says in the opening monologue, "You are being watched. The government has a secret system — a machine — that spies on you every hour of every day."

Seattle is hardly the only city taking steps to surreptitiously keep track of its population. Countless U.S. cities have gotten multiple millions of DHS dollars to put toward various covert systems.

The IntelliStreets Lighting System is a system that converts new or existing street lights into Wi-Fi towers that connect to each other to make another kind of mesh network. A promotional video touting the energy efficiency and the "Homeland Security options" of the system makes IntelliStreets sound like the best thing since sliced bread. The company's website mentions that miniature computers inside each light allow for, "Security ... data harvesting and digital media."

Think about that. As you walk or drive by a location, the poles overhead can eavesdrop on you and then store both audio and video of your conversation. You haven't done anything wrong, you say? No matter. While the system is recording you it can also gobble up your cells phone's information at the same time.

IntelliStreets is already in place in several locations: the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, Las Vegas, the Superdome in New Orleans and at the Navy Pier in Chicago.

Get set. It could be coming to your city next.

There is another eavesdropping system in place in some 70 major U.S. cities. Unlike the other systems mentioned, ShotSpotter has obvious and immediate crime-fighting benefits. It uses a network of listening devices that alerts police to locations where gunshots have been detected. It has proven to be highly accurate, and when the microphones are activated, ShotSpotter has also been known to pick up and record conversations. In a shooting case in Massachusetts, the ShotSpotter audio of two men arguing became part of the criminal case. Experts say it doesn't appear that any privacy was breeched, as the argument occurred outside in a public setting where there was no legal expectation of privacy.

If the recent National Security Agency scandals — domestic spying and phone taps on foreign leaders — have taught us anything, it should be that too much surveillance results in collecting too much data that can never be adequately analyzed.

Can't we stop and take a breath here and figure out if every living, breathing person needs to be subjected to surveillance to keep the country safe?

Yes, we have the technology now to monitor millions and millions of our own citizens, innocent people just going about their lives. The question is: Should we? Where's the line between controlling the technology and the technology controlling us?

If Orwell were still alive, he would surely be warning us to take care.

Diane Dimond is the author of Be Careful Who You Love: Inside the Michael Jackson Case. Contact her at [email protected], follow her on Twitter: @DiDimond, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 