Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Diane Dimond: Do We Have the Will to Defeat Evildoers on All Fronts?

By Diane Dimond | @DiDimond | November 21, 2015 | 5:30 p.m.

My friend, Nancy, and I were talking the other day about the terrorist attacks in Paris. Nancy, you should know, is retired law enforcement and one of the most interesting thinkers I know. She has a way of cutting through all the bull to get right to the heart of an issue.

The Muslim terrorists who commit atrocities in the name of Islam, Nancy said, “only speak and understand one language — violence.” We agreed that we should leave the actual war planning to the experts. Air strikes versus boots-on-the-ground? We defer to the Pentagon on that.

But then Nancy added, “If we don’t step up our response, we’ll never stop this infestation.” 

Infestation. What a perfect word to describe those radicalized marauding bands of mass murderers.

An infection on humanity. A festering pustule on civilization. And now world leaders say they are devising a strategy to deal with the scourge. Odd that at this late date there is no firm strategy to eradicate an enemy that’s been attacking for years.

Nancy and I make a habit of discussing how we would change the world if we were in charge. We decided the fight against Islamist evildoers should include steps other than just military force. Think further down the road and maybe one day we won’t have to keep going back with guns blazing.

First, give all good people across the world a safe place to report what they know about simmering terrorist plots. Combine the concepts behind the confidential Neighborhood Watch program and the Crime Stoppers program, and take it global!

Give hefty cash rewards to anonymous tipsters who report verifiable information. There’s no way to put police near every spot where terrorism might hatch — but there are always good people nearby who hear and see things and abhor violence.

Second, call on all leading Muslim clerics to begin a series of simultaneous and hearty sermons calling acts of terror what they are: mass murders that must never be supported. All parents and religious leaders should be actively offering their young people a courageous alternative to joining the bloody crusade.

Third, let’s nip the perpetually blossoming bud of anti-Western hatred at the source: Those radical Islamic religious schools that teach only two subjects — the Koran and hatred for non-Muslims.

Launch a coordinated worldwide campaign aimed at impressionable children to finally counter the zealots’ indoctrination. Teach children that life is full of choices, both good and evil.

Propaganda, you say? You bet. As Nancy put it, “Call it brainwashing if you want. But that’s what we need to do” — convince young Muslim kids (all kids, really) that their worst enemy is hatred, not people of other faiths.

Fourth, since Islamic extremists plant their secret terror cells within our borders and try to recruit our young people over the Internet, we should fight fire with fire.

Drawing on her law enforcement experience Nancy says bluntly, “We have to infiltrate their organization like they have infiltrated our communities here in America.” It’s the only way — short of exploiting disaffected members — to get reliable information about their plans.

Please tell me Washington has already approved this kind of action — even if it means sending U.S. agents into American mosques. And let’s hope U.S. cyber-intelligence agents are actively on the trail of those radical Internet recruiters, erasing their messages and going after them in their lairs.

Let’s cross our fingers that the intake process for the expected tide of Syrian refugees will include aggressive procedures and intensive questioning, including fingerprinting and facial and voice recognition comparisons with Interpol’s terrorist watch list.

Back to the inevitable war ahead: Does the United States have the will to engage? Everyone knows it will be a massively complicated task to try to eliminate the newly constituted Islamic State.

It will take determination, time and international coordination. And the devil will be in the complicated diplomatic maneuvers that will be needed to get everyone on the same page.

This Islamist enemy, unlike the others that came before it, is vastly different. The Islamic State now holds territory in both Syria and Iraq, land it occupies for its caliphate’s headquarters.

And it has lots of money, billions of dollars stolen from banks and businesses and oil fields that got swept up in their land grab and reign of terror.

Over all these years, the U.S. battle — indeed, the world’s battle — against Muslim extremists has had no effect.

The radical menace has only gotten bigger, stronger and more deadly. ISIS loyalists have kidnapped, tortured, beheaded and murdered countless thousands of people, including fellow Muslims.

And the rest of the world looks like a goofy giant unable to swat away the ants crawling up its legs.

This infestation of terror is spreading full steam ahead, and they will not change their behavior until we do. What we do next is crucial.

Diane Dimond is the author of Be Careful Who You Love: Inside the Michael Jackson Case. Contact her at [email protected], follow her on Twitter: @DiDimond, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 