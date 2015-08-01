Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:53 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Diane Dimond: Facts Overtaken by Outrage in Today’s Politically Charged Environment

By Diane Dimond | @DiDimond | August 1, 2015 | 5:30 p.m.

The world has gone all topsy-turvy.

Citizens can no longer speak their minds and have conversations about differing points of view. Facts don’t seem to matter much anymore.

And there seems to be this universally accepted idea that one must prostrate themselves while publicly apologizing if they utter something that might — possibly — be construed as upsetting to someone else.

And don’t get me started on why we fixate our national outrage at an American dentist who went hunting for big game in Africa and shot a lion rather than at the Planned Parenthood organization, which admits to trading in countless baby body parts.

How did we get to this point?

Republican presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee put an underscore on the trend. Asked about President Barack Obama’s pending nuclear deal with Iran, Huckabee’s response got him in trouble.

“It is so naive that (Obama) would trust the Iranians,” he said. “By doing so, he will take the Israelis and march them to the door of the oven.”

Huckabee’s political foes and many others — including pro-Israeli groups — pounced, denounced and demanded he recant. The candidate, who is a staunch Christian and a longtime supporter of Israel, refused.

He would not agree to bow to the Outrage Gods. I find it refreshing that he is resolute to stick to what he believes.

OK, Huckabee could have chosen softer words, but his point had historical perspective so many lack today. The last time the world turned a blind eye to a country’s promise to wipe out the Jewish population there was the Holocaust.

Huckabee is of the firm belief (as are many from both political parties) that the Iranians cannot be trusted and the deal must not be ratified. Iran has broken at least 20 international agreements and their top Muslim leaders routinely call for “death to America; death to Israel.”

When was it that we started having mandatory conniption fits over differing points of view or poorly chosen words and actions? Probably with the advent of 24/7 cable news, which thrives on fanning the flames of controversy.

Even when one speaks factually they can wind up in the doghouse. Democratic presidential candidate Martin O’Malley recently appeared at the politically liberal convention, called Netroots Nation in Phoenix. He was part of a discussion about police violence against African-Americans.

Apparently with the “Black Lives Matter” message on his mind, O’Malley told the crowd, “Every life matters. And that is why this issue is so important. Black lives matter, white lives matter, all lives matter.”

He was roundly booed for mentioning groups other than African-Americans.

Really? The fact is all lives do matter — period. End of story.

Despite the fact that militant audience members at the event were chanting up at the candidate with slogans such as “If I die in police custody, burn everything down,” it was O’Malley who later apologized for mentioning that white lives matter.

As CNN.com put it, he said he was sorry “if it was perceived that he was minimizing the importance of blacks killed by police.”

As I write this the latest officer to shoot a black man is University of Cincinnati police Officer Ray Tensing. By the time you read this it might have happened again.

Tensing was quickly indicted on a murder charge for shooting in the head Samuel DuBose, 43, who he had stopped for a missing license plate. Fortunately, the moment was captured on Tensing’s body cam. The officer said he feared for his life but the video contradicted that.

In a rare pre-trial statement, Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters told reporters he had viewed the video and said, “This is the most asinine act I’ve ever seen a police officer make, totally unwarranted. ... Horrible. ... It was senseless.”

The death of DuBose is the latest in an ever-growing list of white police officers shooting and killing unarmed black men. It is a disturbing trend that warrants a serious national dialog. But how do we discuss these sensitive subjects if all we do is attack and condemn and demand apologies from each other?

There’s no law that can be passed, no government intervention that can soothe our self-inflicted anger at each other.

The solution lies within us — and where we place our outrage.

Diane Dimond is the author of Be Careful Who You Love: Inside the Michael Jackson Case. Contact her at [email protected], follow her on Twitter: @DiDimond, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 