Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:28 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Diane Dimond: Lopsided Outrage over Racially Motivated Crime Black and White

By Diane Dimond | @DiDimond | September 14, 2013 | 5:50 p.m.

It keeps happening. Nearly every week there are more brutal crimes that bear all the earmarks of being racially motivated, but because the victims are white you will probably never hear about them.

We've all seen the rallies around black victims of white-perpetrated violent crime — and that's cool. It's the right of every American citizen to peacefully protest. But when did it become acceptable to ignore the same types of crime when the roles are reversed and the victim is white? Why is it that we hear so little hue-and-cry on behalf of Caucasians who are victimized by blacks?

I know this is a provocative topic, but it is high time America talks about it and embraces the idea that no matter what the color of skin involved, praying on others is not allowed — ever. Period.

On Sept. 4, in a densely populated park in New York City, a black man named Martin Redrick allegedly went on a rampage. Eyewitnesses say that in broad daylight he suddenly began to shout, "The next white person who walks by I'm going to (expletive)!" The next unlucky white person happened to be a retired train conductor, Jeffrey Babbitt, 62, who was simply taking a stroll near his favorite comic book store.

"His fist went in and the man's head bobbed and he hit the ground and you could hear his skull hitting the ground," one witness said of the attack.

Redrick, 40, then turned on the two other white people who stepped forward to help. Babbitt, who was the sole caretaker for his 94-year-old Alzheimer's-afflicted mother, was declared brain dead, and five days later he died.

There were no public demonstrations for the "quiet and gentle" Babbitt. No one shouted, "No justice, no peace!" and called for immediate police action on his behalf.

Ten days earlier, in Pittsburg, four black teenage girls set upon Ginger Slepski, who is white. The girls had allegedly thrown a bottle at Slepski's car and when she stopped to ask, "What is your problem?" she said the girls repeatedly urged each other to "Get that white (expletive)" and "Shut up, white (expletive)." What followed was a savage beating. Slepski, 32, told a reporter, "I thought it was so animalistic, so violent. I thought they were going to kill me."

The mother of two suffered bruises to her head, scrapes on her arms, legs and feet, and torn ligaments in her shoulder, which left her unable to return to her work as an electrician. The teens were charged with robbery and racial intimidation.

Again, no marches or protests on Slepski's behalf; no "community activists" appeared to chant, "What do we want? Peace! When do we want it? Now!" No black leaders spoke out to urge tolerance, unity and good behavior by their flock.

You've most likely heard about the random shooting of a white Australian man who moved to Oklahoma to pursue his dream of playing American baseball. As Christopher Lane, 23, jogged in a quiet Oklahoma neighborhood, he was shot in the back and left to die there. One of the two black teens charged with first-degree murder in the case had posted pictures of himself online posing with guns and piles of cash. In April, the 15-year-old tweeted, "90 percent of white ppl (people) are nasty. #HATETHEM." No racial bias charges have been filed, however, as the white teenage driver of the getaway car maintains they killed out of summertime boredom not racism.

Lane's loved ones in Australia were aghast and offered the only public outcry about the murder. America was mostly silent.

When was it exactly that we lost permission to openly and honestly talk about those who commit such heinous crimes? We hesitate, of course, because we fear being branded as racist if we turn the hate-crimes mirror the other way. I think it's high time we did.

In Spokane, Wash., Police Chief Frank Staub has already declared, "Race was not a factor" in the murder of 88-year-old World War II veteran Delbert "Shorty" Belton. This hero from the battle in Okinawa, who came home with a Purple Heart, was beaten to death as he sat outside the Eagles Lodge waiting for a friend. In court, the two black teenage suspects tried to claim they beat the elderly Belton over a crack cocaine deal gone bad.

Except for a quick quote from a Belton relative about how preposterous the drug-deal claim was, there was little more. The nation displayed no prolonged outrage for the senseless death of an unsteady old white man — a war hero — at the hands of two black thugs. The police chief apparently decided what experience tells me a jury should decide. This might very well have been a racially motivated killing but the suspects won't be tried for that.

Very different from the case of George Zimmerman charged with killing black teen Trayvon Martin. In that case — where both CNN and The New York Times described Zimmerman as a "white Hispanic" (whatever that is) — black activists Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson revved up public outcry until the stiffest possible murder charges were filed.

The truth is Zimmerman, acquitted of the murder charge, is actually of Peruvian heritage and one of his grandfathers was black. See the slippery slope we tread when we try to label each other by race?

I'm telling you, the lesson we should be preaching isn't just racial tolerance. It is that life is precious — to be cherished — and no human has the right to lay hands on another. We should all unify around the idea of peaceful co-existence and a no-excuse defense for predators. Period.

Diane Dimond is the author of Be Careful Who You Love: Inside the Michael Jackson Case. Contact her at [email protected], follow her on Twitter: @DiDimond, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 