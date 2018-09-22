Saturday, September 22 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Diane Dimond: Lawmakers Are Tackling America’s Opioid Crisis — Finally

By Diane Dimond | @DiDimond | September 22, 2018 | 5:30 p.m.

Can I get a round of applause for our United States Congress? Yes, indeedy, ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for both Democrats and Republicans! They have miraculously come together to approve one of the only major pieces of legislation set to become law this year. Amazing.

It was a rare moment as the U.S. Senate put the needs of American citizens before party loyalty and overwhelmingly approved a sweeping package of bills aimed at alleviating our epidemic of opioid deaths.

How significant is the opioid crisis? According to preliminary numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 71,000 Americans died of overdoses in just a one-year period, a majority from heroin and other street drugs laced with the insidious synthetic opioid fentanyl. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and so deadly that just a few flakes of it can kill. It has typically been shipped into the United States by criminals from China and Mexico, according to U.S. law enforcement.

The CDC reports that between March 2017 and March 2018, more of our fellow citizens died from overdosing on drugs than all Americans who died in the Vietnam War. Or, as one succinct report put it, "The rising overdose numbers make the drug epidemic more deadly than gun violence, car crashes or AIDS, which have never killed as many people in a single year."

And this was no one-time phenomenon. Drug overdose deaths have been steadily rising for several years.

So, excuse my French, but what the hell has taken Congress so long to react? This Senate bill still must be reconciled with the House-passed opioid control bill, and according to reports, the plan is to quickly get a final version to the president so he can sign it ASAP.

What are we to make of the fact that this rare bipartisan Senate vote finally came just weeks before the midterm elections? Any thinking person would wonder if this flurry of sudden activity was sparked by a true desire to help curb the scourge of fentanyl-overdose deaths or a desire to look attentive to the voters back home.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, the sponsor of the all-encompassing package of anti-opioid initiatives, proudly announced it was the work of "over 70 senators, five committees and countless staff." Have you ever tried to get 70 people to agree on anything in a timely manner? Given that tens of thousands of Americans are dying, I, for one, would like to have seen a more streamlined, faster approach to tackle this crisis.

While the pending package of legislation is certainly not a panacea, it is seen as including some very specific and important targets. It designates $10 million in grant money each year (through 2023) to help states staff drug recovery centers that will assist addicts with medically supervised withdrawal management, housing and job training. And an interagency task force is to be established to focus on opioid exposed newborns and traumatized children who may be susceptible to future drug abuse.

Among the plan's most significant elements are an increase in the punishment for fentanyl trafficking and distribution and funding for the Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention Act, aka the STOP Act.

STOP will require the U.S. Postal Service to be more vigilant when accepting international mail and packages. Currently, private carriers such as FedEx, UPS and DHL are required to keep track of where international mail comes from, where it's going and its declared content, and if something looks suspicious, they are obligated to call in the feds to check it out. Criminals who illegally ship deadly fentanyl know this about the private shipping companies, so they had turned to the less vigilant U.S. Postal Service to make their illicit deliveries.

If the new Postal Service initiative can stem the tide of this poison coming into the United States, it could significantly reduce overdose deaths.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman sponsored the STOP Act portion of the legislation and wrote a recent opinion column explaining the urgent need to control the epidemic. Last year, he said, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized about 1,500 pounds of fentanyl. In just the first five months of 2018, Customs found and confiscated more than 1,000 pounds. According to Portman, 1,000 pounds of fentanyl is enough to kill about a quarter-billion people.

Think about that, not just for the sake of those addicts who ingest fentanyl; imagine if fentanyl were to fall into the hands of would-be terrorists bent on poisoning the nation's food chain or water supply.

Congress took way too much time figuring out pointed solutions and writing legislation to tackle this growing and formidable calamity. The "leaders" in the Senate apparently didn't see the urgency in bringing the package up for a vote before now. In the meantime, tens of thousands of Americans died. They may have been drug addicts, but they were human beings who deserved to have their government protect them. Why did it take so long?

Diane Dimond is the author of Thinking Outside the Crime and Justice Box. Contact her at [email protected], follow her on Twitter: @DiDimond, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 