Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Diane Dimond: Your Privacy in This Digital World

By Diane Dimond | @DiDimond | March 31, 2018 | 5:30 p.m.

Here we go again. Facebook critics are up in arms, outraged over the idea that their personal information might have been mishandled by the United Kingdom-based company Cambridge Analytica, Facebook or both.

It's as if people are surprised that digital information is shared or outright sold to other companies. Since no one pays to join Facebook, how do you think its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, 33, became a multibillionaire? His company has always exploited its users' likes, dislikes, opinions, photos and videos. Whatever you do on Facebook, Team Zuckerberg is watching, analyzing your every move and figuring out ways to monetize the information.

This column is not about absolving Facebook of wrongdoing. If executives broke laws by divulging private user information, they should pay the price. If it is determined that they violated their fiduciary responsibilities, causing Facebook stock to plummet, as one lawsuit now claims, well, maybe the justice system will find that stockholders deserve some relief.

In just one recent week, Facebook was slapped with no fewer than four federally filed lawsuits stemming from this latest indignation over its corporate policies and practices. The Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into whether Facebook violated a past agreement that regulated what user information the company can and cannot share. Did Facebook's dealings with Cambridge Analytica break that agreement? Congress wants to question Zuckerberg about this, and he'll likely appear in the next few weeks.

Maybe then we'll learn whether this is a really big deal or another one of those breathless hyperdriven media moments with no real "there."

In the meantime, if you are among those worried about privacy, if you don't want others to know what sites you have visited, what kind of comments you leave, where you live or what your children look like, don't post it on Facebook! Same goes for Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit and all other social networking sites. Each of them has ingenious ways to capture your activity, and the analytical information they glean is like gold in the digital world.

Now, while we're on the topic of privacy, let's pause and put into perspective what that word means in today's universe. It is safe to say that once you step out of your home, there really is no such thing as privacy. Your neighbors and local shopkeepers have surveillance cameras. More are perched on top of traffic signals, watching you as you drive to work. When you pass by an ATM, your picture is snapped and stored. Your employer may have cameras inside your workplace. And there are those ubiquitous cellphone cameras that so often capture public action.

But that's not all. Did you realize that pictures of your face are likely being stored in all sorts of locations?

The makers of smartphones offer facial recognition software that can unlock the phone when the owner looks at it. Some high-end hotels and stores use entryway cameras outfitted with facial recognition technology to identify wealthy clients and celebrities so they can be offered extra attention. Some department stores use the technology to monitor how customers react to in-store displays. Airlines are toying with the idea of ditching boarding passes and using facial scanners to identify passengers. What if these companies were to figure out a way to sell a photo of your face? Would that be OK with you?

In addition, law enforcement departments across the country also have adopted facial recognition technology, and there is no way for you to know whether your photo is on file.

A 2016 report from the Georgetown Law Center on Privacy & Technology reveals that police and the FBI now have access to photographs of about half the U.S. adult population. That's more than 117 million Americans, and 80 percent of the people in the photos don't have a criminal record. Their likeness is stored for the sole reason that they have some form of government photo ID, such as a driver's license. The bureau collects those photographs.

"The FBI has basically enrolled half of all adults in a massive virtual lineup," said Alvaro Bedoya, co-author of the report. "Innocent people don't belong in criminal databases."

Bedoya calls it "dangerous territory," especially since people with darker skin often are more misidentified. Yet I don't recall nearly the public outcry that the latest Facebook revelations have unleashed.

In this era, when we are patted down at airports and allow our luggage to be searched without a warrant, we turn to social media and voluntarily surrender our private information, photos and videos. Then we holler about the loss of privacy?

In Europe, there are proposals to declare that all biometric data, including "faceprints," belong to the owner and, therefore, require permission to be used. But here in America, only the states of Texas and Illinois have laws regulating facial recognition. I'm afraid that trying to stop this runaway lack-of-privacy train now is about as likely as getting people to abandon using Facebook.

Diane Dimond is the author of Thinking Outside the Crime and Justice Box. Contact her at [email protected], follow her on Twitter: @DiDimond, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 