Diane Marie Riley of Santa Barbara, 1953-2013

Posted on October 19, 2013 | 1:00 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Diane Marie Riley, age 60, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2013, at Serenity House after her struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Although the disease was very aggressive in its final stage, her gentleness and devotion to her faith in God was truly an inspiration to family and friends who were with her in her final days.

Diane was born September 15, 1953, in Van Nuys, California, and shortly afterward moved with her family to Santa Barbara, where she lived for most of her life. She attended St. Raphael School in Goleta, as well as schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, graduating from Dos Pueblos High School in 1972. She worked for many years in an administrative role with Joslyn’s Electronics Systems in Goleta and generously volunteered her time at Cottage Hospital. During her last year, she lived at Central Coast Nursing Center in Santa Barbara, where she enjoyed the loving support and friendships with the wonderful staff and residents.

One of Diane’s favorite pastimes was walking on the beach, enjoying the radiance of life in Santa Barbara. She was a talented classical pianist from early childhood and continued playing throughout most of her life. She was also a longtime member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, serving as a lector and Eucharistic minister, and had many friends she adored through the Bible study group. Diane also had many fond memories of family trips to Wisconsin and treasured her relationships with extended relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donna Marie Riley and Kenneth Edward Riley, and is survived by her brothers and sister, William Riley of Santa Barbara; Kevin Riley of Roseville, California; Mary Hughes and her husband, Kim Hughes, of Nipomo, California; and Mark Riley of Centennial, Colorado, and his wife, Michelle, and sons Austin and Duncan Riley.

The Riley family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Central Coast Nursing Center. Special gratitude is extended to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara (512 E. Gutierrez St., Suite A, Santa Barbara 93103), where donations may be made in her memory in lieu of flowers.

Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.