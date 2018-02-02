Diane Rae Shean Wright-Morrison-Jones, 1943-2018

Posted on February 2, 2018 | 7:37 p.m.

Source: Boulder City Family Mortuary

Diane Rae Shean Wright-Morrison-Jones was born June 10, 1943, in the Old Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif. She is the daughter of Ruth and Rex Shean.

She passed thru the veil Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in the Henderson Hospital in Henderson, NV, while surrounded by her family. She lost a long battle with cancer and pneumonia.

Diane was very active in the Girl Scout and the Mariner programs, obtaining the highest level, Boatswains. During that time, she spent a of lot time at Santa Barbara Harbor.

Due to going over the concert railings, her shorts got worn; hence she patched them and then was labeled, Patches. That group of girls stayed together from elementary school through high school.

While in junior high and high school, Diane was member of the drill team, and went to seminary weekdays (at 6 am). She was on the swim team, and at one point asked to join the US Olympic team, but declined due to the time it would have required.

At the age of 12, she was teaching swimming at the YMCA. This skill she used the rest of her life, especially in the Boy Scouts.

After graduating from Santa Barbara High School, she was went to BYU. She majored in physical education, then worked as a PE teacher for more than 45 years.

When she lived in Michigan and Utah she taught in up to three schools, and also worked as a traveling occupational therapy assistant for all of the elementary schools in the local district.

Later when she moved back to California, she taught at Foothill Elementary School for five years, then at Santa Barbara City Schools Open Alternative School for 18 years. Her claim to fame was teaching adaptive PE.

When Diane moved to Henderson, NV, she again taught at the Joy Academy for four years. She was teaching right up to last year. Her goal was to teach: “Play Hard, Play Fair and Play Safe. Everything else where instructions."

Another side of Diane was as a very active member of the Boy Scouts for 40 years. She started when her oldest son Dennis started in the Cub Scout program. When Dennis went into the Boy Scouts, she again followed.

In 1982, Diane completed the highest Boy Scout adult training — Wood Badge. She was put into the Owl Patrol, as a lifetime member.

When she came to Santa Barbara she joined Elmer in teaching five Wood Badge courses. In 1993, she received the highest level of recognition at the council level. Earlier, she received the District Award of Merit.

She also received many of the BSA training awards. When she came to Henderson, she became the district training chairperson.

Diane married Warren Wright in 1963. They were blessed with a son, Dennis (Pleasant Grove, UT). Diane married Kenneth Morrison in 1974; they had three children: Matthew Brian (Tucson, AZ), Melanie Marie (Willits, CA) and Scott Kenneth.

In 1986, Diane married Elmer L Jones Jr. whose children: Elmer L Jones III (Santa Ynez, CA), Richard Lee (Tennessee), Aimee (Lancaster, CA), and Darby Lowell (Santa Barbara) combined for a family of eight.

With that large family, she was blessed with 19 grandchildren (McKenna, Walker, Weston, Maitlyn, Phoenix, Shelby, Adrean, Alex, Shannon, Cassie, Shiloh, Tristan Rex (T-Rex), Corbin, Keasen Riegert (Morrison), Cassandra, Lindsey, Michalae, Darby Jr., and Devon.

Diane is also survived by her brother Michael Shean (Oxnard, CA) and many nieces and nephews.

Diane is being laid to rest Feb. 5 in the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Diane is joining her parents, grandparents, some of her great-great grandparents in this cemetery.

Diane cared greatly for all of the children she came into contact with through her life and career, and contributed greatly to the wellbeing of many. She was loved by her family and friends and will be sorely missed.

Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com.

— Tyson Smith