Dianna Munoz of Santa Maria, 1981-2016

Posted on November 1, 2016

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Dianna Munoz, 35, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on Oct. 27, 2016. She was born in Santa Maria on Sept. 4, 1981. Dianna attended local schools and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1999.

Dianna moved away after high school to work for a company where she traveled several states in sales. She worked for other companies in Colorado where she lived before returning to Santa Maria.

Dianna is survived by her two children, Jillynn and Nathaniel Moon of Colorado. She is also survived by her parents Francisco and Maria (Parra) Munoz of Santa Maria, CA; brother Francisco Munoz, Jessica (sister-in-law); sisters; Lori Krautkraemer, Lincoln (brother-in-law) of Oxnard, CA, Andrea Munoz (Charlie) of Santa Maria, CA, and Jessica (Justin) Munoz of Santa Maria, CA. Dianna had four nieces and five nephews who loved her so very much.

Dianna was proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents (Jose Munoz and Lorenza Mora Munoz) and maternal grandparents (Roberto and Jennie Parra), also by her aunt Rosemary Rodriguez and uncle Jimmy Parra and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that have gone before her.

Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. by Monsignor James Colberg.

A Catholic Mass will be celebrated of Dianna's life at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, 414 E Church St., Santa Maria, CA, followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at her parents' home, 331 N. Valerie St., Santa Maria, CA.

Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.