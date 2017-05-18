Dianne Duva Honored as Junior League Sustainer of Year

Dianne Duva has been named the Junior League of Santa Barbara Sustainer of the Year award for 2017. Duva is a founding partner of the wealth management firm, Arlington Financial Advisors.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

The Sustainer of the Year award recognizes a woman who has used her Junior League training to enrich and improve the community through past and current volunteer service.

“The Junior League has had a profound effect upon who I am today," Duva said at the award presentation.

"I have not been a part of an organization where I learned more about myself, leadership and our community. I am humbled and honored to be presented with this award tonight,” she said.

Duva is active in community service in the Santa Barbara area, and often contributes to developing the potential of women through her work and her volunteer activities.

In her role at Arlington Financial Advisors, Duva, who holds a Certified Financial Planner designation, advises families, business owners and women in transition.

Duva serves as a member of the board for the Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, and the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation, where she played an integral role in the Santa Barbara Children’s Library renovation.

She has been involved in the Women’s Economic Ventures, helping women in the community in their business opportunities.

In addition to Duva’s board and volunteer positions, she co-hosts Money Talk, a weekly radio show on KZSB 1290 that offers advice on wealth, financial well-being, and the global investment markets.

Duva may be reached at 699-7300 or [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Arlington Financial Advisors.