Dick DeWees Leadership Award Goes to Ken Ostini

The Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Lompoc Valley program held its annual kick-off banquet at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park on Friday. The banquet is the official introduction of the Class of 2018 and the presentation of the annual Dick DeWees Leadership Award.

This year, the award was presented by LLV Board Chair Tom Hom to Ken Ostini, a native of Lompoc who has been and continues to be deeply involved with the community.

Ostini serves on numerous local boards, contributing his knowledge and resources, including the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Good Samaritan Shelters, Lompoc Valley Historical Society, Lompoc High School Alumni Association, Allan Hancock College Foundation.

He also serves on the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Board, Cabrillo High School Aquarium Board, Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs and Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Committees, Explore Lompoc, and other community organizations.

Hom said Ostini epitomizes the community leader/servant model and is highly representative of the ideal of the Leadership Lompoc Valley Dick DeWees Leadership Award.

Ostini retired from Vandenberg AFB in 2011 and served as CEO/president of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau until his retirement in 2016.

— Amber Wilson for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.