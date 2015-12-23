Dick and Noelle Wolf Make Generous Holiday Gift for New Santa Barbara Cancer Education Center

Advice

Dick and Noelle Wolf, through their Wolf Family Foundation, are spreading holiday cheer throughout the Central Coast region by bestowing a multi-million dollar gift for a training and education center at the new Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, announced Dr. Kurt N. ​Ransohoff, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Sansum Clinic.

In honor of their generous support, the new stand-alone theater-style training and education center will be named in honor of the Wolf Family.

“The Cancer Center, and more importantly, patients in our community are so fortunate to be the beneficiaries of the Wolfs’ generosity,” said Ransohoff.

“Sansum Clinic and the Cancer Foundation are striving to build the finest regional Cancer Center in the nation and funding from private citizens like the Wolf Family helps to ensure we have the resources to deliver on our mission of providing superior, personalized care to all members of our community.”

“The Cancer Center Team is making enormous strides in the treatment of cancer and improving the quality of life for patients and their families,” said Dick and Noelle Wolf.

“As with the Carsey-Wolf Center and MOXI, our focus has been on education and communication, and the Cancer Center's new training center dovetails perfectly with our long range hopes and dreams."

The new Cancer Center is expected to open in late 2017. It will bring the oncology departments at 300, 317 and 540 W. Pueblo Street together under one roof to better coordinate care, facilitate even better outcomes, provide room for the latest treatment technologies, and offer the space needed to care for the increasing number of cancer patients expected as baby boomers age.

The training and education center will be the first facility since the Cancer Center was founded in 1949 to offer sufficient and centrally located space for physicians, nurses and medical staff to convene for the ongoing education required of oncology professionals.

Accessible from Junipero Street, the education center will be on the same campus as the new Cancer Center on Pueblo Street.

The space will make it possible for the Cancer Center to continue to offer patient and community education programs, such as talks on cancer prevention and the latest advancements in cancer treatment. The education center will also be available for other non-profit organizations that are often in need of quality space to fulfill their missions.

The new $68 million multidisciplinary Cancer Center will save and enhance the lives of those diagnosed with cancer by unifying the newest technology, multiple medical departments and wellness programs into one modern facility, in line with the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) recommended best practices.

Located within two blocks of Sansum Clinic and Cottage Hospital in the heart of Santa Barbara’s medical village, this new 54,780 square foot facility will be a model of coordinated cancer treatment, achieving both scientifically comprehensive and intensely personal care.

Dick and Noelle Wolf’s educational interests include major support of the new children’s museum MOXI: The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation and UC Santa Barbara’s interdisciplinary Carsey-Wolf Center.

Dick Wolf is a writer and TV producer of the successful Law & Order series and its spinoffs Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, as well as Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and the newest addition Chicago Med.

He has many other shows to his credit. Noelle serves on the boards of The Alliance for Children’s Rights, which protects the rights of impoverished minors, and the Joyful Heart Foundation (founded by Mariska Hargitay), which seeks to end domestic violence and abuse.

Noelle is a trustee of the La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls, which she attended as a teenager. She is also active in the Maine community.

— Jill Fonte is the marketing director for Sansum Clinic.