Local News

Dick’s Sporting Goods Among New Wave of Enos Ranch Openings in Santa Maria

Local residents getting array of new stores and restaurants over the next month, including Chic-fil-A, Petco and Ulta Beauty

Opening soon signs are plentiful at Santa Maria’s Enos Ranch development, where Dick’s Sporting Goods plans three days of festivities to mark its arrival in Santa Barbara County, beginning Friday. Click to view larger
Opening soon signs are plentiful at Santa Maria’s Enos Ranch development, where Dick’s Sporting Goods plans three days of festivities to mark its arrival in Santa Barbara County, beginning Friday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 18, 2018 | 6:02 p.m.

A Los Angeles Dodgers legend will help make the first pitch for Dick’s Sporting Goods when the store opens this week in Santa Maria.

The opening of the sporting goods retailer follows other businesses that mark the second wave of new additions to the Santa Maria shopping and dining landscape.

Old Navy, Urbane Cafe, Buffalo Wild Wings and Xfinity have already opened in the Enos Ranch development, which also is the site of the first Lowe’s Home Improvement store and a new home for Costco along with its first gas station in Santa Barbara County.

The opening of Dick’s will include three days of festivities from Friday through Sunday with an appearance by Baseball Hall of Famer and former Dodgers pitcher Don Sutton on Saturday and a surprise for one fan.

Sutton was with the Dodgers for 16 of his 23 years in Major League Baseball, later playing for the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics and the then-California Angels.

After he retired, he was a broadcaster with the Atlanta Braves and several other teams.

This year marks 20th anniversary of his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Sutton’s appearance from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday will include an in-store glove steaming session for one fan. The store offers in-store steaming service to ensure baseball and softball players have a glove or mitt prepped in game-day condition.

Old Navy has opened and Kirkland’s is poised to open as the Enos Ranch development takes shape in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Old Navy has opened and Kirkland’s is poised to open as the Enos Ranch development takes shape in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis Saturday morning, with one wristband allowed per person. Those with a wristband must be in the Special Appearance line prior to the start of the appearance to receive an autograph.

Following preview days on Wednesday and Thursday, Dick’s will kick off the grand opening celebration at 8 a.m. Friday, with doors opening at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Early bird customers will get a chance for rewards.

Enos Ranch is a 113-acre development by San Luis Obispo-based NKT Commercial. Located north of Betteravia Road east of Highway 101, the project includes retail stores, restaurants, auto dealerships, apartments, CoastHills Credit Union headquarters, a school and a park.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is one of the several new Santa Maria businesses in the area between Bradley Road and College Drive.

Urbane Cafe, which describes itself as family owned and serving handcrafted sandwiches featuring fire-baked bread, opened in late January at Enos Ranch, becoming the Ventura-based eatery’s 14th location.

Also starting to serve customers this week is Kirkland’s, a home decor store that officially opens Wednesday.

A coming soon sign in Enos Ranch announces the future home of Santa Maria’s first Chick-fil-A. Click to view larger
A coming soon sign in Enos Ranch announces the future home of Santa Maria’s first Chick-fil-A. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Carter’s, a kids’ clothing store, plans to open in March, according to its website.

Coming soon signs announce other future arrivals, including Petco, Ulta Beauty, Christian’s Mattress Xpress and Chick-fil-A.

Home Goods, which expects to open March 18, will accept job applications from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites, 2100 N. Broadway in Santa Maria.

The Habit Burger Grill and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store are on track to open near Lowe’s. The Santa Maria Planning Commission recently approved the planned development permit for Cracker Barrel, which is proposed for the northeast corner of East Betteravia and North Bradley roads.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

