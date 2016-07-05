Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:58 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Dick’s Sporting Goods Slated to Replace Goleta’s Sports Authority

With all Sports Authority stores closing around the country, Dick’s Sporting Goods will take over its spot in the Camino Real Marketplace

The Camino Real Marketplace Sports Authority in Goleta is closing and will be replaced by Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The Camino Real Marketplace Sports Authority in Goleta is closing and will be replaced by Dick’s Sporting Goods.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | July 5, 2016 | 12:50 p.m.

Though Goleta — and Santa Barbara County as a whole, in fact — will be bidding farewell to its only Sports Authority store by the end of August, the area will not lose any sporting retail space.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will be replacing Sports Authority in the city’s Camino Real Marketplace, though the exact date hasn’t yet been determined.

In a statement, Sports Authority CEO Michael Foss said all of the company’s stores will be closed within the next two months.

“Sports Authority and its predecessor companies have been serving the sporting goods needs of our customers since 1919,” Foss wrote. “It is with great sadness that we are intending to close all of our stores by the end of August.”

When the Englewood, Colo.-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, it stated that it was $1.1 billion in the red due to falling sales and increases in online shopping.

According to a sales associate with Sports Authority, the Goleta location employs about 35 people and doesn’t yet know when it is slated close its doors for good. Another 449 stores will also close.

On June 30, it was announced in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware that the Pennsylvania-based Dick’s Sporting Goods had won the rights to Sports Authority’s intellectual property and would be taking over 31 of its stores, including No. 653 in Goleta.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is the largest retailer of its kind in the country. Reuters reported that the chain’s winning bid for Sports Authority’s intellectual property totaled $15 million, plus another $8 million for the 31 stores.

The bankruptcy court is scheduled to consider its approval of the deal on July 15.

“On behalf of the entire Sports Authority team, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to our customers for their years of loyalty,” Foss wrote. “It has been a pleasure to serve you and your family.”

The business at 7035 Market Place Dr. is offering sales of 30 to 50 percent off most items in the meantime, and all of its sales are final.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 