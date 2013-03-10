Did You Clock In and ‘Spring Forward’ with Daylight-Saving Time?

Daylight-saving time went into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday, when the time took a one-hour leap forward.

Daylight-saving time begins on the second Sunday of March, when clocks “spring forward” by an hour, and it ends on the first Sunday of November, when they “fall back” by an hour.

Residents of some states don’t have to worry about the switch, including Hawaii and most of Arizona. Those states remain on standard time year-round, along with American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas and the Virgin Islands.

Standard time will return for the rest of us on Nov. 3 when we “fall back” and gain an hour of sleep.

As people make the change to their clocks, meanwhile, fire departments are reminding everyone to use the opportunity to check the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.