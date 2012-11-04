Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Did You Set Your Clocks Back an Hour Today? Standard Time Is Here

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 4, 2012

Sunday marks the return of Standard Time, which means it will be getting light earlier in the morning and dark earlier in the late afternoon.

Daylight-Saving Time officially ended at 2 a.m. Sunday when clocks were to “fall back” an hour. The annual time change won’t return until March 11.

As people make the change to their clocks, local fire departments are reminding everyone to use the opportunity to check the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors.

Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said residents should check alarm batteries at least twice a year, and that working alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire almost in half.

Smoke alarms should also be replaced every 10 years, he said.

The department also encouraged families to plan two escape routes from their homes, and prepare a fire-safety kit that includes working flashlights and fresh batteries.

