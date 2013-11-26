Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:30 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Die-Hard Southern California Gardeners Can Keep Busy in December

By Diane Rumbaugh for Agromin | November 26, 2013 | 1:04 p.m.

Southern California gardens will do fine without much care in December, but dedicated gardeners can still keep busy as winter takes hold, say experts at Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California cities, including those in Santa Barbara County.

» Keep an eye on the weather: Although Dec. 21 is the first day of winter, December can also bring temperatures in the 80s in Southern California. If a heat wave hits, keep your plants well watered. Watering is also is recommended if there is frost warning. A hydrated plant can rebound faster after a frost than a “dry” plant.

» Cover bare spots in your lawn: If your lawn has bare or brown spots, scatter grass seed and water. If the weather remains dry for the month, you should water as needed.

» Plant California natives: Winter is growing season for California native plants. Add them to your landscape as shrubs, groundcover and perennials. Varieties include sage, Manzanita and ceanothus, California buckwheat, snapdragon and native grasses. Your local nursery should have a variety on hand especially for your area.

» Compost grass clippings and fallen leaves: Leaves, grass clippings and small twigs and branches make good mulch. Place them in a pile and cover with a tarp to hold in heat and to keep rain from washing out nutrients. Turn every few days. Once composted, spread them around your garden.

» Plant spring bulbs: Now is the time to remove chilled spring bulbs from your refrigerator (including tulips and hyacinths) and plant them. Plant bulbs in 5 to 6 inches of soil.

» Planting window still open: For those who just cannot stay out of the garden, harvest still-producing vegetables and plant more. Vegetables that do well this time of year include artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, cauliflower, celery, lettuce, peas, potatoes and radishes.

» Recycle your Christmas tree: Most trash collection companies offer curbside recycling of Christmas trees. They require either that the trees be cut in half and placed in the green recycling container or placed alongside other collection containers. Make sure all ornaments and tinsel are removed before placing the tree out for pick up. The trees will be composted so they need to be free of all non-organic material.

Click here for more gardening tips.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 