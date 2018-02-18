Westmont Presents ‘Die Fledermaus’ With Several Twists

Johann Strauss, Jr.’s comedy Die Fledermaus (The Bat) is often relegated to performances on New Year's Eve when its set and lilting waltzes, polkas, and sung champagne toasts are appropriate.

But now, collaboration by Westmont College’s departments of theater arts and music gives the frothy gem a modern makeover, Westmont said.

The new avant-garde production of the 1874 Viennese romp brings it into the modern day, with a funky-chic influence from haute couture of the Met staging by director John Blondell. Members of the Westmont Orchestra, performing on stage, are led by Michael Shasberger.

Performances of Die Fledermaus, sung in English, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 2, and Sunday, March 4, at Santa Barbara’s New Vic Theatre — a first for a Westmont production.

Tickets are $17 general admission and $12 for students and seniors, and available by phone at 965-5400; online at www.newvictheater.com; or in person at the New Vic Theatre Box Office, 33 W. Victoria St. 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.



“The staging of our ‘Fledermaus’ marries modern image- and movement-based theatricality with this very specific Viennese music of the 1870s,” said Blondell, a chair of Westmont’s Theatre Arts Department, and co-founder and artistic director of Lit Moon, an international theater ensemble.

Blondell also has an active independent directing career, staging productions for companies in Bulgaria, Scotland, the Czech Republic, Macedonia, and China.

“We have largely removed the spoken words with wordless acting,” he said. “The result is great outpourings of Strauss’ delicious music interspersed with silence and movement that progresses the plot.”

In another break from tradition, the orchestra is not in a pit, but instead performs onstage, in different locations for each act.

Blondell said he strives to go beneath the farcical surface of the elaborate plot, and connect audiences with the potential for the characters to experience real heartbreak.

“The story is playful and great fun, but underneath it all is a tale of infidelity and near infidelity, and the frailties of the human heart,” he said.

“The world of the performance is contemporary, quasi-absurdist, sometimes silent and quiet and sometimes robust and wild, a bit grotesque, serious and heartbreaking in moments, and pretty darned silly in others,” he said.

Traditional productions of Die Fledermaus are set in the beginning of what is called the Belle Époque, when the piece was written, and those costumes and sets reflect the era’s lavish surroundings and luxurious clothing enjoyed by wealthy Viennese, Wesstmont said.

The Westmont production is set in an ultra-contemporary modern day, and the costumes are reflective of the annual Met Gala, where avant-garde fashion is du rigueur. Costume designer Lynne Martens researched modern fashion trends in creating the “look” of the clothing.

The unusual sets, designed by Yuri Okahana, are comprised of large collections of found objects – masses of chairs in Act 1, for example, and dozens of champagne cases in Act II. Lighting design is by longtime collaborator Jonathan Hicks.

“The actors interact with the scenery: build it up, tear it down, rearrange it, and create new spaces for the unfolding scenes in a constantly changing aesthetic,” Blondell said.

Die Fledermaus, meaning The Bat, refers to an incident which occurred before the opera’s action, but drives the plot, Wesmont said.

After a night of drinking at a costume ball, Gabriel von Eisenstein had left his friend Dr. Falk, dressed as a bat, passed out on a street in Vienna, making him a laughing stock.

The opera opens on New Year’s Eve and involves Falk’s elaborate plot of revenge, which involves Eisenstein’s wife Rosalinda, mistaken identities, an attempted seduction, another wild costume ball, jail time, and a famous pocket watch.

The cast numbers 23, and many of the students are multi-talented.

“We have a very strong group of crossover artists, who participate widely in both the Theatre Arts and Music programs,” said Blondell. “This way, the show maintains high quality in both music and acting, since we have a strong group of singers who can act and actors who can sing.”

Principal roles are: Kenny Galindo as Gabriel von Eisenstein; Anna Teller as Rosalinda; John Butler as Dr. Falke; Micah Anthony as Prison Warden Frank; and Michelle Vera as Adele, a chambermaid.

This is the first time performances have taken place in downtown Santa Barbara during the current collaboration between Blondell in the theater arts department and Shasberger of the music department.

The collaboration began in 2013 with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance, which received three national awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in Washington, D.C., including Distinguished Production of a Musical, Westmont said.

In 2015, they presented a double bill of Italian operas: “The Old Maid and the Thief,” composed by Italian-American Gian Carlo Menotti in 1939, and “La Serva Padrona,” written by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi in 1733.

The Dido Project, a duet of two rarely seen classic works based on the classical figure Dido, followed in 2016 with Henry Purcell’s baroque opera “Dido and Aeneas” (1688) paired with Christopher Marlowe’s tragic play Dido, Queen of Carthage (1594).

Referring to Westmont College in the Santa Barbara Independent, Charles Donelan wrote, “If there’s a more sophisticated, exuberant, and consistently groundbreaking theater program in another small liberal arts college in America, I’d like to see it.”

— Julia McHugh for Westmont College.