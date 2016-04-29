Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:18 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 
Diego Contreras is Clutch for Carpinteria in 8-5 Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 29, 2016 | 6:46 p.m.

Carpinteria built a 6-0 lead after three innings and then held off a Santa Clara comeback attempt to escape with an 8-5 win in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Friday at John Calderwood Field.

Santa Clara cut the Carpinteria lead to 6-5 before Diego Contreras entered the game in the sixth inning and stymied the Saints the rest of the way.

After Contreras retired Santa Clara in order in the sixth, the Warriors tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.

"The game was a bit like an Oreo cookie, good hard baseball on the ends with some loose focus in the middle," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "However, the offensive approach was good throughout and Contreras' performance was a big momentum changer.  Bottom line is that it was an important win."

Carpinteria improves to 6-2 in the TVL and 13-5 overall. Santa Clara is 1-19, 0-10.

Coco Carrillo went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Carpinteria offense. Jonah Spach was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, two runs and two walks and Malcolm Gordon had two hits, scored three times and drove in a run.

Carpinteria faces league-leading and CIF Division 4-ranked St. Bonaventure twice next week, beginning Wednesday at home.

Santa Clara…000 320 0  — 5  8  3
Carpinteria…222 002 x —  8  10  2

Orozco and Navarette, M.
Martinez, Warren (4), Contreras (6) and Spach, T.

WP: Contreras (3-0)  LP: Orozco

2B— SC: Orozco. C: Carrillo

